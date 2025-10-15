Private Sector Credit Slowdown Raises Hope For Increased Monetary Easing

The recent downward trend in Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) is fuelling speculation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may further reduce interest rates at the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Asccording to the “Money and Credit statistics” recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) fell by 0.40 per cent, or N302 billion, to N75.83 trillion in August 2025 from N76.14 trillion in June 2025.

With the data for July not yet available, it means that the credit to the private sector, which fell for the third straight month in June this year, extended its decline in August. Many analysts believe that the slowdown in PSCE must have foreshadowed the CBN’s reduction of interest rates at the end of the 302nd meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held on September 23 2025.

In fact, in his remarks at the European Business Chamber (Eurocham Nigeria) C-Level Forum held in Lagos a fortnight before the MPC meeting, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, citing falling inflation, hinted that lending rates could decline in the coming months, thereby boosting access to credit and stronger investment flows.

A statement released by the apex bank on the event reported Cardoso as saying that though headline inflation was still high, it had begun to decelerate, thus creating the possibility of lower lending rates once price stability is further consolidated.

The statement quoted him as saying that, “there is a substantial potential for interest rates to decrease in the future as inflation continues to decline and as markets become more efficient in allocating capital.” The CBN Governor, who acknowledged that high lending rates have negatively affected businesses, explained that the apex bank’s priority had been to restore confidence and strengthen the system’s resilience.

“We will protect the stability that has been re-established in the financial system with the utmost zeal. Our primary objective is to maintain that stability while simultaneously addressing inflation and ensuring that the financial system is sufficiently resilient to facilitate corporate lending and investment,” he said.

MPR cut

Consequently, the decision by the MPC, at its meeting, to lower the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- the benchmark interest rate) by 50 bps to 27 per cent from 27.5 per cent, was widely expected. It was the first interest rate cut in five years and many analysts said that the move suggested that the regulator was embarking on a policy easing cycle after maintaining a tightening stance since 2020 in its bid to curb inflation.

Reactions

For instance, commenting on the MPC’s decision in a report titled, “CBN signals easing cycle amid disinflation and growth resilience,” analysts at Comercio Partners stated: “The CBN’s move is consistent with global monetary easing trends. In September, the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 bps to 4.00–4.25 per cent, while regional peers, such as, Kenya cut rates by 25bps to 9.5 per cent in August and Ghana cut rates by 350bps to 21.5 per cent in September, have also adjusted policy rates downward.

“Nigeria’s move is aimed at reducing borrowing costs and stimulating private sector credit after over two years of restrictive policy. The easing coincides with signs of macroeconomic resilience, as Nigeria’s economy expanded by 4.23% in Q2 2025, aided by a recovery in both oil and non-oil activity and relative exchange rate stability.”

They further said: “The decision signals confidence in the ongoing disinflation trend, with headline inflation easing to 20.12 per cent in August 2025, and relative stability of the naira. MPC noted that they were satisfied with macroeconomic stability, evidenced by improvement in disinflation, improved output growth, stable FX, and robust FX reserves.

“The macroeconomic impact is expected to be growth supportive. Lower financing costs should increase credit extension to households and small and medium-sized enterprises and provides momentum towards the government’s longer-term ambition of a $1 trillion economy by 2030.”

Similarly, in its reaction to the MPC decision, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) commended the CBN and its MPC for moving to ease credit conditions in the country’s economy, stating that the rate cut, “marks a significant policy shift toward supporting growth and investment, following an extended period of aggressive monetary tightening to rein in inflation.” In addition, the CPPE said:

There is a substantial potential for interest rates to decrease in the future as inflation continues to decline and as markets become more efficient in allocating capital

“The MPC’s decision represents a strategic and well-timed policy shift from a phase of stabilization to a phase of growth accelerator. If sustained and complemented by appropriate fiscal and structural reforms, these measures will: Stimulate economic growth and job creation; improve private sector performance and output, boost government revenues through an expanded tax base, and moderate inflation sustainably in the medium to long term.”

In the same vein, commenting on the MPC’s decision, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank predicted that it is likely to lead to an increase in PSCE to “creditsensitive sectors” such as manufacturing, construction and real estate.

As the analysts put it: “At its 302nd MPC meeting, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was cut by 50 bps to 27 per cent, while an asymmetric corridor of +250/-250 bps was maintained.

We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting credit-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which moderated in Q2.”

Significantly, in a report released over the weekend, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited stated that why the CBN will still be concerned about inflation, “the MPC will most likely cut the MPR by 25bps to 26.75 per cent p.a,” at its next meeting scheduled for next month.

September PMI

Indeed, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reports for September 2025 recently released by the CBN and Stanbic IBTC Bank, which show that the country’s private sector remained comfortably inside growth territory as the third quarter of the year came to an end appear to have fuelled expectations of further reductions in interest rates.

For example, commenting on its latest PMI report, which indicate that although the headline PMI fell to 53.4 in September from 54.2 in August, Stanbic IBTC Bank said that the PMI, “again pointed to a solid strengthening of business conditions.” “New business increased markedly in September amid improvements in customer demand and the launch of new products.

In line with the headline index, however, the rate of growth eased to a three-month low. The rise in new orders fed through to a sharp expansion of business activity, with increases seen across each of the four broad sectors covered by the report,” the bank added.

Commenting on the report, the Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said: “Nigeria’s business conditions ended the quarter on a strong note, although the pace of strengthening moderated relative to August.

Specifically, the headline PMI settled at 53.4 points in September from 54.2 in August. Notably, the rate of expansion in output (56.1 points vs. August: 56.8 points) remained strong despite easing slightly when compared to August, linked to improving customer demand and better availability of materials, which enabled the firms to boost activity.

“Based on this, businesses were able to launch new products, thereby supporting an in- crease in new orders (55.4 points vs. August: 58.3 points), which remained above the 50-point growth threshold for the 11th consecutive month even as the rate of growth eased to a three-month low.”

Oni also said that with the Nigerian economy growing by 4.23 per cent y/y in Q2:25, from 3.13 per cent y/y in Q1:25, taking H1:25 real GDP growth to 3.69 per cent y/y, from a revised average of 2.88 per cent y/y in H1:24: “The non-oil sector’s growth should remain strong into 2026 amid a likely reduction in interest rates and low inflation, both of which should support aggregate demand and private investment.”

He added: “Further, a likely lessening in exchange rate volatility in 2025 and 2026 based on our current estimates should support growth across trade, manufacturing, real estate, and construction.

The PMI over Q3:25 and crude oil production in the period suggest the oil and non-oil sectors may grow by 14.3 per cent y/y and 4.4 per cent y/y, respectively, translating into overall GDP growth of 4.5 per cent y/y in Q3:25. We now lift our 2025 growth forecast to 4.0 per cent y/y, from 3.5 per cent y/y, after fully accounting for the impact of GDP rebasing and after surprisingly good Q2:25 GDP growth.

Conclusion

However, while the consensus among financial experts is that the CBN is likely to continue with its easing cycle in the near term, some analysts warn that lingering concerns about inflation could cause the apex bank to revert to its tight monetary policy stance.