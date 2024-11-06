Private Sector Credit Momentum Defies MPR Hikes

Share

According to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, the slump in private sector activity, occasioned by severe inflationary pressures, resulted in the country’s PMI dropping further to 46.9 in October 2024 from 49.8 in September.

The report also said that the fall in the PMI in October “signalled a marked deterioration in business conditions that was the most pronounced since March 2023,” adding that “central to the worsening business environment in October was an intensification of already-strong inflationary pressures.

Overall input prices surged higher, with the latest rise the third-fastest in the survey’s history.” Although the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is yet to publish its current inflation data, the consensus among analysts is that inflation is likely to further head north in October 2024.

In fact, analysts’ prediction that the inflation slowdown in July and August would be short-lived, as a result of the increases in petrol price, proved accurate as inflation rose to hit 32.70 per cent in September.

At its last policy meeting in September, for instance, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the benchmark interest rateMonetary Policy Rate (MPR)- by another 50 bps to 27.25 per cent from 26.75 per cent, marking its fifth consecutive rate increase this year.

To further tighten excess liquidity, the committee also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks by 500 bps to 50 per cent and Merchant Banks by 200 bps to 16 per cent.

Despite the foregoing, data on money and credit statistics, released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Monday, showed that credit to the private sector rose by 1.49 per cent or N1.11 trillion to N75.85 trillion in September 2024, compared to N74.73 trillion in the previous month.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) growth in September is the third highest so far recorded this year after N76.48 trillion and N80.86 trillion in January and February respectively.

Indeed, financial experts note that banks’ credit to the private sector maintained its upward momentum for most of 2023 despite the fact that the CBN has maintained a tight monetary policy stance since May 2022.

For instance, further analysis of the apex bank’s data shows that credit extension to the private sector, increased from N41.54 trillion as at the end of January 2023 to N41.75 trillion and N43.01 trillion in February and March respectively.

The data also shows that credit extension to the private sector stood at N43.66 trillion at the end of April; N44.79 trillion at the end of May; N52.81 trillion(June); N56.46 trillion (July); N56.95 trillion (August); N59.51 trillion (September) and N63.57 trillion at the end of October.

While credit extension to the private sector dropped by N3.83 trillion or 6.03 per cent month-on-month, to N59.74 trillion in November, it jumped to N62.52 trillion in December 2023.

Interestingly, as the data on money and credit statistics from January to September shows, the upward momentum in PSCE has not been significantly hindered so far this year by the CBN’s stepping up its efforts to curb inflation.

In a report released early last month, analysts at FBNQuest, however, said they believed that the CBN’s measures were moderating PSCE and that they expected this to continue in the coming months.

The analysts stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) most recent data on money and credit statistics shows that credit extension to the private sector increased by +31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N74.7 trn in Aug 2024.

The growth of Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) in August marks a deceleration from the expansion of +34 per cent YoY recorded in July 2024. “On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, PSCE decreased slightly by -1 per cent MoM.

The CBN’s data covers lending by the entire bank – ing system and not only the deposit money banks (DMBs). It also includes lending by the CBN and state-owned development banks, such as the Bank of Industry, and smaller lending by other banks, including micro-finance and noninterest banks.”

They further said: “While credit extension to the private sector has delivered robust YoY growth, the pace of expansion has significantly moderated in recent months.

“To put things into perspective, PSCE growth has decelerated from a peak of 94 per cent YoY as of the end of Feb 2024 to a y/y expansion of 31 per cent in Aug 2024. “A reasonable explanation for the slowdown in PSCE growth is the CBN’s restrictive monetary stance aimed at combating elevated head

Sometimes it’s not the quantum of credit that you’re able to churn out that matters, but the quality of the credit you’re able to package

However, all other policy parameters were kept constant. “Looking ahead, we anticipate a continuous moderation in credit extension to the private sector, reflecting the CBN’s sustained tightening monetary policy measures.”

But as earlier indicated, the FBNQuest analysts wrote their report before the CBN published its September 2024 data on money and credit statistics, which showed that PSCE rose by 1.49 per cent or N1.11 trillion to N75.85 trillion in September 2024 from N74.73 trillion in the previous month.

Other financial experts actually believe that a key factor propelling PSCE despite increased tightening by the monetary authority, is the weakness of the naira.

For instance, in a recent chat with journalists, the Director/ Chief Executive Officer · Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mr. Muda Yusuf, blamed weak naira and inflation for the increase in the PSCE.

He said: “If those in the private sector do not have the needed funds, it means they will have to borrow from banks to support their business obligations. The volatility in the foreign exchange market has forced some customers to borrow more from banks.”

Aside from naira weakness, however, analysts also attribute the robust private sector growth in recent years to policies such as the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) and other initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage DMBs to increase lending to the private sector.

The LDR is used to assess a bank’s liquidity by comparing a bank’s total loans to its total deposits within the same period. Introduced in July 2019, the LDR policy saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019.

It later raised the ratio to 65 per cent, but in April, this year, reduced it to 50 per cent. Announcing the reduction in the LDR in a circular signed by Adetona Adedeji, Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, the regulator said that the adjustment, reflected the increase in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for banks, adding that the move was aimed at aligning the LDR policy with the its monetary policy tightening stance.

It said: “Following a shift in the Bank’s policy stance towards a more contractionary approach, it is imperative to review the loan-todeposit ratio (LDR) policy to align with the current monetary tightening by the CBN.

“Accordingly, the CBN has decided to reduce the LDR by 15 percentage points to 50per cent, in a similar proportion to the increase in the CRR rate for banks.”

Throwing light on the issue in a podcast subsequently published on the CBN’s website, Adedeji, said: “This policy was created to ensure that money flows into the real sector of the economy.

The LDR then was set at 60 per cent, and later increased to 65 per cent before it was last week reduced to 50 per cent. And if you want to combat inflation using the orthodox method, you need to balance what you do with the monetary policy tools and other measures.”

He explained that the LDR rate was very important in assessing banks’ capacity to lend, manage risks, and ensure financial system stability. “We try to combat inflation in different ways but the ultimate objective is to combat inflation.

And that is exactly what the central bank is doing. Whatever it takes to fight inflation, we’re going to do that. “Sometimes it’s not the quantum of credit that you’re able to churn out that matters, but the quality of the credit you’re able to package.

In line with the CBN mandate, the apex bank is utilising orthodox monetary policy to manage the economy and LDR is one of the metrics used to evaluate banks’ lending activities, relative to their deposit base,” he stated.

The consensus among financial experts, however, is that notwithstanding the apex bank’s monetary policy tightening, coupled with the downward review of the LDR, credit extension to the private sector is likely to continue to grow as long as naira weakness keeps fuelling inflation.

