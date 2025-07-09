Private Sector Credit Growth Stalls Amid CBN’s Inflation Fight

After heading north in the months of March and April, the lull in Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) growth in May suggests that the tight monetary policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflation are impacting private sector lending, writes Tony Chukwunyem

According to the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) fell by 0.32 per cent to N77.83 trillion in May 2025 from N78.08 trillion in the previous month.

Prior to this decline, credit to the private sector had maintained an upward trend, rising by 2.15 per cent, or N1.64 trillion, to N77.91 trillion in April this year from N76.27 trillion in the preceding month.

Analysts noted at the time that the increase in PSCE in March and April seemed to have defied the CBN’s prolonged monetary policy tightening.

Rising PSCE

Indeed, in a report they released in April, FBNQuest analysts acknowledged that credit extension to the private sector increased in March despite tight funding conditions in the financial system occasioned by the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance which is aimed at curtailing inflationary pressures.

The analysts said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently published data shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) returned to its normal growth trajectory in March following a brief moderation in February.

PSCE growth increased by nine per cent year-onyear (YoY) to N76.3 trillion. “Broadly speaking, funding conditions in the financial system have remained tight because of the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance to curtail inflationary pressures.

According to the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February communiqué, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) held by the CBN increased to N26.6 trillion in January 2025 from N13.5 trillion in January 2023, reflecting the CBN’s tightening efforts.

“Other broad money supply aggregates that we track (M3) and (M2) both expanded by 24 per cent YoY to N114.2 trillion. This follows growth rates of 15 per cent and 17 per cent YoY recorded in February.

“The strong expansion was primarily driven by a double-digit growth of 74 per cent YoY in net foreign assets to N45.2 trillion, indicating higher YoY foreign capital inflows.

“For illustration, the CBN’s capital importation data shows that capital flows into the country increased sharply to $2.1 billion in January 2025 compared to $0.3 billion received in the year-earlier period.

“Net domestic assets increased by a modest 4% YoY to N69.1 trillion. However, the value was down by -12 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM), reflecting constrained liquidity conditions in the financial system during the review month.”

While pointing out that the MPC, at its meeting in February 2025, opted to pause its rate-hike cycle, as a result of what they described as , “positive economic indicators such as the relative stability of the exchange rate and lower inflation readings observed in January and February following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebasing,” the analysts, however, stressed that “a persistent rise in inflationary pressures and continuous growth of monetary aggregates could prompt the monetary authorities to maintain a restrictive policy stance longer than anticipated.”

MPC’s May meeting

Interestingly, at its meeting held in May, the MPC again voted to maintain its tight monetary stance by leaving interest rates unchanged, citing, “underlying inflationary pressures driven largely by high electricity prices, persistent foreign exchange demand pressure and other legacy structural factors.”

Commenting on the MPC’s decision, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited warned about the negative impact that a tight credit environment could have on broader economic activity in the near to medium term.

According to the analysts, the MPC’s decision to maintain the status quo on all key policy parameters, thereby “extending its wait-and-see approach” that began at the committee’s meeting in February this year, “was largely in line with market expectations (and) reflects a cautious policy stance aimed at monitoring the delayed effects of earlier monetary tightening amid renewed financial pressures.”

But noting the decision also, “reflects caution in the face of persistent external and internal uncertainties,” the analysts stated: “Concerns persist around the elevated cost of borrowing, which continues to constrain access to credit for both businesses and households.

This tight credit environment poses downside risks to private sector-led investment and could weigh on broader economic activity or output growth in the near to medium term.”

However, the concerns expressed by the Cowry Asset Management Limited analysts do not appear to be shared by their counterparts at FBNQuest because while reacting to the CBN’s latest Money and Credit Statistics, which show that PSCE fell by 0.32 per cent to N77.83 trillion in May 2025 from N78.08 trillion in

The Bank’s restrictive monetary policy stance has also impacted the growth momentum of money supply, which is of particular interest to the monetary authorities

April, the latter said they expect the slowdown in private sector credit growth to persist as a result of the apex bank’s prolonged tight monetary stance.

Noting that PSCE averaged growth of two per cent in the first five months of this year, which is a “stark contrast to the double-digit average growth of c.75 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the FBNQuest analysts said that the notable moderation in PSCE growth, “aligns with the CBN’s prolonged tight monetary stance in order to achieve price stability,” adding that, “On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the value of PSCE declined by around N254 billion.”

They pointed out that apart from its impact on PSCE, the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was also beginning to have the desired impact on inflation and the growth momentum of money supply.

As they put it, “the recent deceleration in the inflation readings suggests that inflation is beginning to yield to the CBN’s tightening efforts, following a prolonged period of rising inflation.

“Excluding a brief pause in March, Nigeria’s inflation reading has steadily declined, with the latest headline reading decreasing to 22.97 per cent YoY in May, down from 23.71 per cent YoY in April.

“In the same vein, the Bank’s restrictive monetary policy stance has also impacted the growth momentum of money supply, which is of particular interest to the monetary authorities.

“For illustration, the growth of broad money supply (M3) and (M2) money supply slowed to 20% YoY in May, down from the expansion of 78% YoY recorded a year ago.

“Net foreign assets remained a key driver of broad money supply, delivering a strong 199 per cent YoY growth to N45.8 trillion in May.

“However, on a m/m basis, the overall value of net foreign assets declined by -8 per cent MoM, reflecting the CBN’s continuous active participation in the FX market amid subdued inflows from FPIs due to heightened global uncertainty.

“For context, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, gross external reserves have declined by -$3.5 billion to N37.37 billion as of 26 June 2025.”

The analysts, who further noted that credit extension to the Federal Government fell by -12 per cent YoY to N25.1 trillion in May, “aligning with the CBN’s discontinuation of financing through its Ways and Means advances,” said they expect credit growth “to remain constrained, primarily due to the CBN’s prolonged restrictive policy stance.”

In fact, as part of its efforts to rein in inflation, the CBN raised its benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5per cent in 2024.

Although the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) resulted in the headline inflation rate falling sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025, and further dropping to 22.97 per cent YoY in May, from 23.71 per cent YoY in April, the MPC left -the MPR unchanged at 27.5 per cent at the two meetings it has so far held this year.

While several analysts, citing the deceleration in inflation, have said they expect the CBN to reduce the MPR at the meeting of the MPC scheduled to hold this month, some experts believe it is too early to conclude that inflation will not again head north.

For instance, in their previously mentioned comments, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said: “Looking ahead, the path of inflation remains a critical variable.

If cost pressures—driven by FX instability, potential increases in pump prices for petroleum motor spirit (PMS), and other structural inefficiencies—fail to subside, Nigeria could see inflation climb once more.

“This would erode real interest rates and could undermine monetary stability if the current nominal rates are not adjusted in time.

The balance between sustaining growth and containing inflation remains delicate, and the CBN’s future actions will need to reflect evolving macroeconomic dynamics.”

Conclusion

Clearly, should lingering concerns about inflation cause the CBN to sustain its tight monetary policy stance in months ahead, this will ensure that access to credit for the private sector will continue to be constrained, thus negatively impacting economic activity in the near to medium term.