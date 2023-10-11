Private sector credit growth soars despite tight monetary policy

In its recently released “Money and Credit Statistics” report for August 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that net domestic credit rose by N26.11 trillion or 42.68 per cent to N87.27 trillion in August this year compared with N61.17 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022.

The report also shows that Month-on-Month, net domestic credit grew by N807.34 billion or 0.93 percent to N87.27 trillion in August from N86.47 trillion in July. Specifically, the report stated that, of the N87.27 trillion recorded net domestic credit, financial institutions’ credit to the private sector increased by N14.56 trillion or 36.21 per cent to N54.76 trillion in August from N40.20 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022. According to the report, Monthon-Month, banking sector credit to the private sector, according to the data, increased by N603.47 billion or 1.11 per cent to N54.76 trillion in August, from N54.16 trillion in July 2023.

Analysts note that banks’ credit to the economy has been heading north despite the CBN adopting a monetary policy tightening stance since May last year. The apex bank, had like most of its counterparts in other parts of the world, responded to soaring global inflation, which was occasioned by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, by maintaining an aggressive tightening stance.

MPR hikes

Thus, in May 2022, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), voted for the first time in over two years to raise the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), to 13 per cent. The MPC subsequently raised the MPR to 14 percent and 15.5 percent at its meetings in July and September respectively. However, apart from hiking the MPR to 15.5 per cent in September, the MPC also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent. In addition, at its last meeting of 2022 held in November, the MPC sustained the tightening by raising the MPR to 16.5 per cent. Contrary to concerns expressed by members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), however, the CBN’s aggressive monetary policy tightening stance has negatively affected private sector credit growth. The CBN’s “Money and Credit Statistics” report for December 2022, for instance, indicates that banks’ credit to the economy rose by N17.70 trillion (36.30 per cent) to N66.46 trillion as of December 2022, compared with N48.70 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The report also shows that of the net domestic credit, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government stood at N41.80 trillion and N24.66 trillion respectively. Furthermore, according to the report, banking sector credit to the private sector increased by N6.88 trillion or 19.71 per cent to N41.80 trillion in November last year from N34.92 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, the data shows that when compared with the figure for November 2022 (N41.58 trillion) banking sector credit to the private sector in December last year increased by N220.70 billion or 0.53 per cent. Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N10.82 trillion or 78.15 per cent to N24.66 trillion in December last year from N13.84 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. In addition, it stated that, Monthon-Month, net credit to government increased by N2.02 trillion to N24.66 trillion in December last year from N22.64 trillion in the preceding month. With inflation still a major issue, the CBN has continued with its tightening stance this year, hiking the MPR from 17.5 per cent in January to 18 per cent in March and subsequently to 18.5 per cent and 18.75 per cent in May and July respectively. Financial experts attribute the surging credit growth to the economy, especially to the private sector, despite the MPR hikes to the policies and initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

LDR policy

One of such policies frequently identified by analysts as the major cause of the continued growth in private sector credit is the Loan to- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. Introduced in July 2019, the LDR policy saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year. The CBN stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. According to a report released by Coronation Research, last year, DMBs’ efforts to comply with the LDR policy resulted in banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5 trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04 trillion at the end of Q2’21.

According to the report, the introduction of the policy has also changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as oil & gas and Real Estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive. Also, in his personal statement at the meeting of the MPC held in July, a member of the MPC, Professor Aliyu Sanusi, stated: “A review of the banking system stability report shows that the banking system continues to remain safe, sound, and resilient. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.2 per cent as of endJune 2023, which was above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent. The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio was 4.1 per cent, which was below the regulatory maximum of five per cent. “Furthermore, Liquidity Ratio stood at 48.4 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent. Data also shows that the banking industry’s Total Assets and Gross Credit to the economy have maintained their upward trends in June 2023. Total industry assets grew year-on-year by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion between end-June 2022 and end-June 2023.

“The upward trend in total credit to the economy stands at N37.81 trillion as of June 2023 and has increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 per cent between the end of June 2022 and the end of June 2023. The credit growth has continued since 2019 following the bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.” Similarly, in his personal statement at the meeting, then Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, stated: “The financial soundness indicators showed that the banking system remained stable and resilient. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) have remained above the minimum thresholds. Although CAR decreased to 11.2 per cent in 2023 from 14.1 per cent, it remained above the 10.0 per cent prudential requirement. “The liquidity (LR) was also above the 30.0 per cent regulatory minimum ratio. It increased significantly from 42.6 per cent in June 2022 to 48.4 per cent in June 2023. The Non-performing Loans (NPLs) ratio remained below the maximum prudential requirement of 5.0 per cent. It declined from 5.0 per cent in June 2022 to 4.1 per cent in 2023. The continuous decline in NPL was attributable to write-offs, restructuring of facilities, Global Standing Instruction (GSI) and sound credit risk management.

“Total assets of the banking industry grew by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent between June 2022 and June 2023, largely driven by the effects of new FX policy. As a result, total gross credit increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 per cent between the end of June 2022 and the end of June 2023 due to the increase in the industry funding base, the CBN’s directive on Loanto-Deposit Ratio (LDR), business strategy and competition, and changes in valuation of FX denominated loans due to operational changes in the FX market. The credit growth was largely recorded in oil and gas, manufacturing, general commerce, and government.” However, as analysts at FBNQuest pointed out in a recent report, despite the surge in private sector credit growth in recent years, “Nigeria’s Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) to GDP (2022) ratio is approximately c.24 per cent. This compares with 38.3 per cent for the broad group of sub-Saharan African peers based on data from the World Bank.”

CRR cut for Merchant Banks

Clearly, while the apex bank is focusing on its inflation fight by maintaining an aggressive monetary tightening policy, it continues to tackle issues that impact negatively on domestic credit growth. Thus, responding to complaints in some quarters that some lenders were finding it difficult meeting the 65 per cent LDR, the CBN recently approved a reduction in the CRR of Merchant Banks to 10 per cent from the current 32.5 per cent with effect from August 1, 2023. In a circular signed by its Director, Banking Supervision Department, Mr. Haruna Mustafa, the regulator explained that the reduction in the CRR was aimed at boosting lenders’ ability to provide more credit for infrastructure projects, real estate, and other long-term financing needed to support the development of the Nigerian economy. The circular read: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hereby informs all Merchant Banks that it has approved a reduction in their cash reserve requirement from 32.5 per cent to 10 per cent effective August 1, 2023. “The above regulatory measure is in recognition of the nuanced business model of the Merchant Banks, in particular their wholesale funding structure, regulatory restrictions from the retail market and permissible activities vis-a-vis conventional commercial banks. “The measure is expected to boost the banks’ ability to avail increased infrastructure, real sector and other long-term financing needed to support the development of the Nigerian economy. “The CBN will continue to monitor market developments and implement measures to address unique challenges the merchant banking sector faces. Please be guided accordingly.” Conclusion Although Nigeria is still grappling with sluggish economic growth, analysts point out that the situation could have been worse if the CBN had not taken steps to boost private sector credit growth.