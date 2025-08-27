Private Sector Credit Growth Moderates Amid Sustained Monetary Tightening

Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) growth is maintains its recent downward trend, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s sustained monetary policy tightening, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Although the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), shows that at N76.14trillion in June this year, Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) rose by 4.02 percent, or N2.94 trillion, when compared with the N73.19 trillion recorded for June 2024, an analysis of the data indicates that credit to the private sector fell for the third straight month in June this year.

Specifically, since rising by 2.15 per cent, or N1.64 trillion, to N77.91 trillion in April this year from N76.27 trillion in the preceding month, private sector credit has steadily headed south; dropping to N77.83 trillion and N76.14 trillion in May and and June respectively.

The consensus among financial experts is that the recent slowdown in PSCE growth is a reflection of the impact of the CBN’s monetary tightening measures, which are aimed at reining in inflation and ensuring exchange rate stability.

Unchanged MPR

Indeed, although the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) resulted in the headline inflation rate falling sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025, and further dropping to 22.97 per cent YoY in May, from 23.71 per cent YoY in April, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has left the MPR unchanged at the 27.5 per cent that it raised the rate to in November last year.

For instance, after leaving the MPR unchanged at its meeting in February, the MPC, at its meeting in May, again voted to maintain its tight monetary stance by leaving interest rates unchanged, citing, “underlying inflationary pressures driven largely by high electricity prices, persistent foreign exchange demand pressure and other legacy structural factors.”

Reactions

Commenting on the MPC’s decision at the time, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited warned about the negative impact that a tight credit environment could have on broader economic activity in the near to medium term. According to the analysts, the MPC’s decision to maintain the status quo on all key policy parameters, thereby “extending its wait-and-see approach” that began at the committee’s meeting in February this year, “was largely in line with market expectations (and) reflects a cautious policy stance aimed at monitoring the delayed effects of earlier monetary tightening amid renewed financial pressures.”

But noting the decision also, “reflects caution in the face of persistent external and internal uncertainties,” the analysts stated: “Concerns persist around the elevated cost of borrowing, which continues to constrain access to credit for both businesses and households. This tight credit environment poses downside risks to private sector-led investment and could weigh on broader economic activity or output growth in the near to medium term.”

However, the concerns expressed by the Cowry Asset Management Limited analysts were not explicitly stated by their counterparts at FBNQuest who, while reacting to the Money and Credit Statistics report for May, only said they expect the slowdown in private sector credit growth to persist as a result of the apex bank’s prolonged tight monetary stance.

Noting that PSCE averaged growth of two per cent in the first five months of this year, which is a “stark contrast to the double-digit average growth of c.75 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the FBNQuest analysts said that the notable moderation in PSCE growth, “aligns with the CBN’s prolonged tight monetary stance in order to achieve price stability,” adding that, “On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the value of PSCE declined by around N254 bn.”

They pointed out that apart from its impact on PSCE, the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was also beginning to have the desired impact on inflation and the growth momentum of money supply. As the analysts put it, “the recent deceleration in the inflation readings suggests that inflation is beginning to yield to the CBN’s tightening efforts, following a prolonged period of rising inflation.

“Excluding a brief pause in March, Nigeria’s inflation reading has steadily declined, with the latest headline reading decreasing to 22.97 per centYoY in May, down from 23.71 per cent YoY in April. “In the same vein, the bank’s restrictive monetary policy stance has also impacted the growth momentum of money supply, which is of particular interest to the monetary authorities. “For illustration, the growth of broad money supply (M3) and (M2) money supply slowed to 20 per cent YoY in May, down from the expansion of 78 per cent YoY recorded a year ago.

“Net foreign assets remained a key driver of broad money supply, delivering a strong 199 per cent YoY growth to N45.8 trillion in May. “However, on a m/m basis, the overall value of net foreign assets declined by -8 per cent MoM, reflecting the CBN’s continuous active participation in the FX market amid subdued inflows from FPIs due to heightened global uncertainty

A prolonged period of tight monetary conditions could undermine the country’s growth trajectory, especially as elevated interest rates disincentivise credit expansion, dampen investment appetite, and slow overall economic momentum

“For context, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, gross external reserves have declined by -$3.5 billion to N37.37 bn as of 26 June 2025.” The analysts, who further noted that credit extension to the Federal Government fell by -12 per cent YoY to N25.1 trn in May, “aligning with the CBN’s discontinuation of financing through its Ways and Means advances,” said they expect credit growth “to remain constrained, primarily due to the CBN’s prolonged restrictive policy stance.”

Inflation

Interestingly, although Nigeria’s headline inflation moderated for the third consecutive month in June, easing to 22.22 per cent year-on-year from 22.97 per cent in May, the MPC at its meeting in July also cited the need to contain inflationary pressures as its reason for maintaining its tight monetary policy stance.

The communique released by the Committee at the end of the meeting said: “This decision was premised on the need to sustain the momentum of disinflation and sufficiently contain price pressures. Maintaining the current policy stance will continue to address the existing and emerging inflationary pressure.

The MPC will continue to undertake rigorous assessment of economic conditions, price development and outlook to inform future policy decisions. “The Committee acknowledged the decline in headline inflation in June 2025, the third consecutive month of deceleration. This was largely driven by the moderation in energy prices and stability in the foreign exchange market.

Despite these positive developments, Members observed the uptick in month-on-month headline inflation, suggesting the persistence of underlying price pressures. The continued global uncertainties associated with the tariff wars and geopolitical tensions could further exacerbate supply chain disruption and exert pressure on the prices of imported items.”

It further said: “Staff projections indicate a further decline in inflation in the coming months, underpinned by the current tight monetary policy stance, stable exchange rate, declining PMS prices, and moderation in food prices as the harvest season approaches.

“Given the persistent uncertainty in the policy environment and underlying price pressures, monetary policy will need to maintain its current stance until risks to inflation recede sufficiently. The Committee remains committed to the Bank’s price stability mandate and would take appropriate measures to foster stability and confidence in the economy.”

However, commenting on the MPC decision, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said that while they supported leaving interest rates unchanged, a prolonged period of monetary tightening could weaken the country’s growth trajectory. They stated: “The MPC’s stance was driven by a cautious interpretation of recent macroeconomic data, particularly the moderation in headline inflation and evolving risks to price and currency stability.

Although recent trends in annual headline inflation may have opened a window for a moderate rate cut—potentially in the range of 25bps to 100bps—the Committee opted for caution, given the persistent volatility in monthly inflation readings. “In our view, the decision to hold rates also reflects the CBN’s broader objective of supporting exchange rate stability and attracting foreign capital inflows.

A premature rate cut, at this point, could have undermined investor confidence and triggered capital reversals, potentially compounding FX liquidity constraints and placing renewed pressure on the naira. “Moreover, recent macroeconomic data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) suggests that the economy is showing signs of positive, albeit moderate, growth.

This leaves scope for further expansion if inflation continues to ease and the naira remains relatively stable. Therefore, we anticipate that the MPC may consider a rate cut in its next meeting if inflation continues to trend downward and FX stability is preserved.”

“However, policymakers must weigh the trade-off between supporting economic growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability. A prolonged period of tight monetary conditions could undermine the country’s growth trajectory, especially as elevated interest rates disincentivise credit expansion, dampen investment appetite, and slow overall economic momentum,” the analysts warned.

Conclusion

While the concern about the negative impact of monetary policy tightening on credit expansion might be valid, the consensus among financial experts is that the CBN is right to prioritise its fight against inflation given that a sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services poses greater risk to the economy than a moderation in private sector credit growth.