Private Sector Credit Growth Defies CBN’s Tight Monetary Policy

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintaining its tight monetary policy at its 299th meeting held in February, latest data released by the apex bank shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) still headed north in March, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In a report released in December last year, which focused on the money and credit statistics for October 2024, released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), analysts at FBNQuest said they anticipated credit extension to the private sector to continue to moderate as they expected the apex bank to step up monetary policy tightening in its bid to curb inflation.

The analysts stated: “The most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on money and credit statistics shows that credit extension to the private sector increased by +16 per cent year-onyear (YoY) to approximately N74 trillion in October 2024.

“This growth marks a deceleration from the expansion of 27 per cent YoY recorded in the previous month. On a monthon-month (MoM) basis, credit growth to the private sector declined by -2 per cent MoM.

“The Y-o-Y growth of private sector credit extension (PSCE) has continued to moderate since reaching a peak of 94 per cent YoY in February 2024. “This sustained slowdown is primarily due to the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance, which aims to tackle heightened inflationary pressures.”

They noted that while at its meeting in November last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had implemented a 25 bps rate hike, taking the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 25.50 per cent, headline inflation had remained stubbornly high, rising for the third consecutive month to 34.60 per cent YoY in November, up from 33.88 per cent YoY in October.

The analysts thus stated: “Given the continued rise in inflationary pressures and the MPC’s resolve to bring down headline inflation, we expect to see a further tightening monetary policy measures.

As a result, we anticipate a continuous moderation in credit extension to the private sector soon.”

Rising PSCE

An analysis of the money and credit statistics data published by the apex financial institution, however, shows that credit extension to the private sector increased to N75.96 trillion and N78.02 trillion in November and December 2024 respectively.

While it further dropped to N77.38 trillion and N76.26 trillion in January and February this year respectively, credit extension to the private sector rose to N76.27 trillion in March.

Interestingly, commenting on the development in a report they released last week, the FBNQuest analysts acknowledged that credit extension to the private sector increased last month despite tight funding conditions in the financial system brought about by the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance aimed at curtailing inflationary pressures.

Specifically, the analysts said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently published data shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) returned to its normal growth trajectory in March following a brief moderation in February.

PSCE growth increased by nine per cent yearon-year (YoY) to N76.3 trillion “Broadly speaking, funding conditions in the financial system have remained tight because of the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance to curtail inflationary pressures.

According to the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February communiqué, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) held by the CBN increased to N26.6 trillion in January 2025 from N13.5 trillion in January 2023, reflecting the CBN’s tightening efforts.

“Other broad money supply aggregates that we track (M3) and (M2) both expanded by 24 per cent YoY to N114.2 trn. This follows growth rates of 15 per cent and 17 per cent YoY recorded in February.

“The strong expansion was primarily driven by a doubledigit growth of 74 per cent YoY in net foreign assets to N45.2 trn, indicating higher YoY foreign capital inflows.

“For illustration, the CBN’s capital importation data shows that capital flows into the country increased sharply to $2.1 billion in January 2025 compared to $0.3 billion received in the yearearlier period. “Net domestic assets in

To put things in perspective, the private sector credit extension (PSCE) number for March suggests a credit extension/ GDP (FY 2024) ratio of 28.3 per cent

creased by a modest four per cent YoY to N69.1 trillion. “However, the value was down by -12 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM), reflecting constrained liquidity conditions in the financial system during the review month.”

MPC meeting

Noting that the MPC, at its meeting in February 2025, opted to pause its rate-hike cycle, citing, “positive economic indicators such as the relative stability of the exchange rate and lower inflation readings observed in January and February following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebasing,” the analysts, however, pointed out that the latest inflation data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that headline inflation rose to 24.23 per cent YoY in March from 23.18 per cent YoY in the preceding month.

Consequently, they opined that “a persistent rise in inflationary pressures and continuous growth of monetary aggregates could prompt the monetary authorities to maintain a restrictive policy stance longer than anticipated.”

A review of personal statements written by MPC members at the February meeting, confirms that they all harped on the need for the CBN to be cautious in easing monetary policy tightening as inflationary pressures are still high.

For example, in his personal statement, Aloysius Ordu, said: “Nigeria commenced 2025 on a brighter note than 2024. But we are not out of the woods yet.

The lesson from global experience is that one of the worst mistakes we can make is to tolerate sustained and rising inflation. Indeed, the necessary condition for maximum sustainable economic growth is stable prices.

“As such, I continue to see a persuasive case for the MPC to stick to its script, for now, and keep interest rates on hold. This is the first time to do so in the past seven meetings.

“We will closely monitor developments in the period ahead and make decisions as appropriate based on the available data. I, therefore, voted to hold the MPR, the CRR, liquidity ratio, and the asymmetric corridor at their current rates.”

Also in his personal statement, Bandele Amoo, stated: “I am glad to note that the Nigerian economy witnessed several positive macro-economic developments in recent times across different sectors.

Some of which include: sector-wide drop in general prices, especially food; stability in the foreign exchange market resulting in reduced speculative activities, and continued appreciation of the naira against the US dollar; declining FX premium between NFEM and BDC recently; gradual moderation in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); planned recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture; increase in social safety programmes to further boost aggregate demand to reduce the manufacturers’ outcry of unsold stock of goods; growth in the capital market (ASI and equity portfolios); improved payment system infrastructure as well as improved coordination between the fiscal and monetary policy authorities.

“Given the aforementioned, it is my fervent believe that the MPC must continue to contain demand-side pressures and manage the second-round effect from supply shocks.

I also submit that it is appropriate to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until a significant and sustained decline in inflation is achieved.

Working with the MPC team, the duration and extent of policy restrictiveness will be monitored, and it must be outlook dependent and data driven.

When this happens, the country would have a more entrenched import substitution policy strategy, boosting the industrial sector as a vibrant engine of growth and net employer of labour.”

But even if as earlier indicated, the CBN’s tight monetary policy does not seem to be negatively impacting PSCE, like the FBNQuest analysts pointed out in the report they released last week, Nigeria’s credit penetration still lags behind that of its peers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As the analysts put it, “despite Nigeria’s resilient credit landscape, the nation’s credit penetration still lags behind that of its peers based on standardised metrics.

To put things in perspective, the private sector credit extension (PSCE) number for March suggests a credit extension/GDP (FY 2024) ratio of 28.3 per cent.

This ratio compares unfavourably with the sub-Saharan Africa average of 37.9 per cent and the global average of 147.9 per cent, according to World Bank data.”

Conclusion

This thus means that as the CBN continues to maintain a tight monetary policy as part of its efforts to fight inflation, the apex bank would also be careful to ensure that its policies do not affect private sector credit extension in such a way that they are seen to be hurting the country’s economic growth and development.

