Private Sector Credit Extension Drops By N3.6trn In 4 Months

Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) fell by N3.6 trillion, or 4.73 percent, to N72.53 trillion in September 2025 from N76.13 trillion in June 2025, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s updated “money and credit statistics,” indicates that PSCE has been on a downward trend since May this year when it stood at N77.97 trillion.

Specifically, data recently released by the CBN shows that financial institutions’ credit to the private sector fell by 4.42 per cent to N72.53 trillion in September 2025, from N75.88 trillion in the previous month.

According to the data, Year-OnYear, credit to the private sector dropped by 4.36 percent, or N3.31 trillion, from the N75.83 trillion recorded for September last year. Analysts attribute the decrease in credit to the private sector to the CBN’s tight monetary tightening measures, which are aimed at curbing inflation.

For instance, in a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research stated: “The most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) increased marginally by one per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N75.8 trillion as of end-August 2025.

“However, PSCE declined by -2 per cent over the eight months to August 2025. The CBN’s data covers lending by the entire banking system, not just the deposit money banks (DMBs). It also captures lending by the CBN and state-owned development banks, such as the Bank of Industry, as well as smaller credit extensions by other banks, including microfinance banks and non-interest banks.”

The analysts further said: “The modest pace of private sector credit extension reflects a continued cautious lending environment, driven by elevated interest rates aimed at curbing inflationary pressures. Financial institutions have prioritised risk management over aggressive credit expansion due to broader macroeconomic headwinds. This conservative posture has constrained lending activity to the private sector.

“Notably, Nigeria’s headline inflation has shown sustained deceleration this year, decreasing for the sixth consecutive month to 18.02 per cent YoY in September, down from 20.12 per cent YoY in August.

“In response to the easing inflation trend, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to ease monetary policy at its last meeting, ending a prolonged tightening cycle. “Consequently, the committee reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 bps to 27.00 per cent.

Additionally, the MPC also adjusted the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +250/- 250 bps (from +500/-100 bps) and lowered the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks by 500 bps to 45 per cent, signalling a broader intent to stimulate credit.”

he deceleration in inflation in September, the analysts said they expect the MPC to implement an additional rate cut when it meets this month. According to the FBNQuest analysts, “a sustained reduction in borrowing costs could support renewed credit growth to the private sector.

This is likely to have a positive impact on private sector investment, potentially boosting productivity and broader economic expansion.” Indeed, also commenting on the MPC’s rate cut in September, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “At its 302nd MPC meeting, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was cut by 50 bps to 27 per cent, while an asymmetric corridor of +250/-250 bps was maintained.

We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting creditsensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which moderated in Q2.”

“Financial services may also benefit from higher lending volumes despite narrower margins. Over the medium term, the growth impact will depend on how quickly banks transmit lower rates, the trajectory of inflation and exchange rate stability,” they added.