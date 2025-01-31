‘Private Schools Affected By Govt Employment Stabilised’

Share

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) says most of the private schools affected by the Oyo State teachers’ recruitment into public schools have stabilised.

The National Secretary of NAPPS, Dr Kayode Adeyemi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to him, only a handful are yet to bridge the gap created by the state government recruitment exercise. “Our members are seasoned administrators and very versatile in managing such situations.

“Most of the private schools affected by their staff members taking up jobs with the government have stabilised. “What we did was to deploy available hands to handle the core subjects in the interim.

“This was done while the recruitment and training of the newly employed teachers run simultaneously to fill the gap created,” Adeyemi said. He stated that its members had no issues with private school teachers taking up jobs with the government.

“We have taken it as our sector contribution towards quality education in our dear state,” he said. According to NAPPS national secretary, the educational system and employment market are self-sustaining.

“As some are taking up jobs with the government, other qualified teachers, both old and fresh graduates, are coming to apply for teaching appointments in our schools daily,” Adeyemi said.

The employment of 5,600 teachers by the state government greatly affected the staff strength of most private schools, creating a huge gap in the affected schools’ workforce.

In some schools, about six teaching and non-teaching members of staff took up government employment aside from the Japa syndrome’s impact on private schools.

Some private schools were observed putting up notices of vacancies while others recruited based on the recommendations of parents and the Parent-Teacher Association.

