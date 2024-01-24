‘Private Jet Owners Risk Losing Licenses For Non-Compliance’

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to all private jet owners who operate commercial services in the country without proper compliance.

Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of NCAA who made the announcement on Wednesday during the presentation of his agency’s projects for 2024 in Lagos threatened that the private jet owner may lose their licenses.

It would be recalled that recently, a private jet departing from the Federal Capital Territory crash-landed near the Ibadan airport.

Reacting to the development, the National Safety Investigation Bureau criticized the operator, Flints Aero Services Limited, for conducting a non-commercial flight with a permit.

The NCAA DG stressed the importance of private jet operators obtaining a commercial license for commercial or charter operations.

Najomo highlighted the regulatory framework, stating that only holders of an Air Transport License and airline operating permit with a valid air operator certificate are authorized to conduct charter operations.

Najomo stated that the NCAA plans to enhance monitoring efforts in order to deter private jets from functioning as commercial aircraft.

Additionally, he emphasized that the NCAA is dedicated to conducting sting operations to enforce compliance and require operators without an Air Operator Certificate to cease their operations.

Furthermore, Najomo highlighted the NCAA’s commitment to streamlining certification and licensing procedures, which will facilitate smoother business operations.