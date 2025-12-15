New Telegraph

December 15, 2025
Private Jet Crash Lands In Kano

A private jet operated by Flybird Airlines crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) yesterday morning, sending shockwaves through the aviation community.

Eyewitnesses told Correspondent that ‘the aircraft, carrying 11 passengers including three crew members arrived from Abuja when it reportedly crash-landed around 9:30 a.m.

The account described a tense few moments as passengers were evacuated safely, with no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Airport authorities were said to have quickly secured the area, and emergency response teams were deployed to ensure safety and investigate the cause of the incident.

