Private Jet Crash-Lands At Kano Airport

A private jet operated by Flybird Airlines on Sunday morning crash-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), sending shockwaves through the aviation community.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the aircraft, which arrived from Abuja, was carrying 11 passengers, including three crew members, when it reportedly crash-landed at about 9:30 a.m.

The incident created moments of tension as passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the aircraft. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Airport authorities were said to have swiftly secured the scene, while emergency response teams were deployed to ensure safety and commence investigations into the cause of the incident.

