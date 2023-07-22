Private Importers’ Break Of NNPCL’s Monopoly’ll Reduce Petrol Pump Price – IPMAN

The importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel, which has broken the monopoly of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), will reduce the pump price of petrol, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said. National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph yesterday also said Emadeb Energy Services Ltd, has already reduced the ex-depot price marginally.

He stated that, while the NNPCL sells ex-depot price for N556 per litre, Emadeb which imported 27m litres of petrol at over $17m, sells for N555 per litre. He, however, decried that the continued fall of the naira to the dollar has been negatively impacting operations in the industry.

Emadeb is one of the 56 companies that were licensed to import petrol by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) according to the Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Mr Farouk Ahmed. Ahmed had recently explained that 56 marketing companies applied for and obtained licenses to import PMS and that 10 indicated their ability (to import) in Q3, which is July to September.

He explained that out of those 10, three of them have already landed cargoes, and they are; Prudent Energy, AY Ashafa and Emadeb. He added that 11Plc and others have also indicated interest to import in August and September. Osatuyi said, “In fact Emadeb’s price is now even cheaper than that of NNPCL. NNPCL is selling N556 and Emadeb is selling N555. So it is cheaper.

We are going to be witnessing a decrease in price. “That is what we have been saying that there will be competition. The competition will also lead to improved services, a very marginal difference in ex-depot price. As more vessels are coming, there will be changes in prices, either upward or downward.” He added, “The problem we are having now is this forex that is going up every day.

There is nothing that can be done about for- foreign exchange because Nigeria does not have forex. The importers are applying from some banks and the banks do not give them. They said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said there is no forex. They are now using the Investors and Exporter window. Peo- ple that want to bring for- foreign exchange, they match them with importers who need forex to buy. Since there are more buyers, sellers will dictate the pricing. That is the problem.”