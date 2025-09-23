Private Hospital Records Delta’s First Successful Kidney Transplant

Mount Horeb Hospital and Dialysis Centre Warri has successfully carried its first kidney transplant, the first in Delta State. The private hospital appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for support.

The transplant performed by a team of surgeons and nephrologists, including Dr. Raph Onyemekeihia, Dr. Henry Slater, Dr. Edema Great, Dr. Akporaye Akpomiemie, Nephrology Nurse Vero Ebinum and the transplant coordinator Dr. Jimoh Abdulmalik was carried out on September 6.

Onyemekeihia said procedure was made possible through a collaboration between the Warri Kidney Transplant Group and an experienced Indian surgeon.

The team’s goal is to reduce the need for patients to travel outside Niger Delta for kidney transplants. He said: “Patients used to travel to Lagos, Abuja, India, or the UK for kidney transplants, which involved significant financial and logistical challenges, but now it is around us.

“To prepare, the group studied transplant procedures at several centres in India, Egypt, and Nigerian hospitals, and since 2018, they have gathered all necessary equipment, including a fully equipped ICU and twin operating theaters.