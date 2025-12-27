Private Health Technology Seeks Services Of Snr Lecturers In Two Depts

A private institution, the Ikirun College of Health Technology, Ikirun, Osun State, has announced vacancies for qualified academic staff in two of its key departments.

The institution, which is approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to operate as a private College of Health Technology, made this known in a statement issued by the Office of the Registrar, Abdullah Adeniyi, and dated Saturday, December 27, 2025.

According to the statement, applications are invited for the position of Senior Lecturer in the Community Health Technology Department and the Public Health Technology Department.

The College stated that candidates seeking appointment to the positions must possess a good honours degree in the relevant disciplines, in addition to a master’s degree obtained from a recognised institution of higher learning.

Applicants are also expected to have at least seven years of teaching and/or research experience in a tertiary institution, while those relying on a master’s degree must have a minimum of five years’ post-qualification teaching experience.

It was further disclosed that salaries and allowances attached to the positions are as approved by the Governing Council of the college.

Interested and qualified candidates are to forward their applications, comprehensive curriculum vitae and relevant credentials via email to vacancy@ikirunhealthtech.edu.ng or submit the same to the Registrar’s Office, Ikirun College of Health Technology, Ikirun, Osun State.

The management noted that all applications must be received on or before January 2, 2026, adding that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted for an interview.