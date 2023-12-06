Private firms necessary in navigating contemporary security landscape –Experts

It was certainly a gathering of egg heads, security experts, influential Nigerians and security stakeholders.

The event was the 3rd Private Security Summit and 3rd Annual General Meeting, with the theme: “Refining Security: The Evolving Role of Private Security in a Changing World.”

The event was held on November 28 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State. The day’s discussion centred on issues relating to insecurity and the significant roles of the private security sector in mitigating it.

PSC

The keynote address was delivered by the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, who is also a former Inspector-General of Police.

Addressing the distinguished audience, Arase said the discourse holds profound implications for the contemporary security landscape of Nigeria.

According to him, in a rapidly changing world, where the dynamics of security management were undergoing unprecedented transformations, the event could not have come at a better time, especially given the need to systematically address the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

He said: “The complexities and lethality of our present internal security threats and realities necessitate a nuanced study of the evolving role of private security, a domain traditionally associated with safeguarding assets, but now assuming a far broader dimension and responsibility in our internal security architecture.

“Private security, therefore, is a phenomenon that has re-emerged in force in the last half of the century and has firmly established itself in many countries as part of policing methods.”

He noted that it was as a result of the above-mentioned realities, that contemporary conversations on the state and security have shifted from the traditional assumption that security was an exclusive responsibility of the state.

He mentioned that the prevailing trend now focuses on the increasing role of private security outfits as dominant actors in Nigeria’s contemporary security landscape.

“This is not alien to the global security environment as the United Nations guidelines for the prevention of crime suggest that individuals, communities, non-governmental organisations, civil societies and private sectors have imperative roles to play in enhancing security and community safety,” said Arase.

He maintained that the private security sector was strategically positioned like sentinels in every nook and cranny of the Nigerian communities, adding that private security agents have evolved into vital information hubs which are synthesised into actionable intelligence for utilisation in security operations.

Gatekeeping

He said: “They are undoubtedly, no longer confined to the rudimentary task of gatekeeping, these agents have rather transformed into the vigilant eyes and perceptive ears of their localities, intricately connected with the pulsating heartbeat of their surroundings.

“In this metamorphosis, community policing emerges as a cornerstone, with private security seamlessly melding into the intricate fabric of their communities. They transcend the conventional role, becoming trusted liaisons and architects of robust relationships that facilitate the exchange of crucial information. This localised intelligence proves invaluable, serving as a linchpin in preventing and mitigating security threats.”

HUMINT

Furthermore, Arase said the adoption of intelligence-led policing, underscored by a focus on Human Intelligence (HUMINT), emerged as a strategic imperative.

He also said that rigorous training programmes may help to equip private security agents with the acumen to gather, analyse, and disseminate actionable intelligence.

He stressed that by fostering a culture of vigilance and collaboration, private security transformed into a proactive force adept at countering emerging threats.

“Technology, a formidable ally in this transformative journey, assumes a pivotal role. Advanced training in the utilisation of cutting-edge tools such as CCTV, Access Control Systems, and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) empowers private security agents to not only enhance their operational capabilities but also contribute valuable intelligence to the broader security ecosystem,” the former IGP emphasised.

He explained that there are several reasons the private security industry expanded rapidly over the last 20 years, listing the reasons as: “The growth of private security is directly related to the scaling down, and subsequent withdrawal, of the police from some of its functions.

“Private security companies fill the gap created by this withdrawal. Private property has increasingly become open to the public.

“Much of public life has moved away from public streets to ‘private-public’ property-private property which houses facilities extensively used by the public, such as shopping malls and entertainment centres.

“Owners of this property make use of private security to police the public who use such property. Consequently, private security companies are increasingly performing functions previously performed by the police. This has, and will continue to have, a significant influence on the functioning of the criminal justice system as a whole.”

Misconception

Arase held that historically, the police had often accused the private security operatives of being poorly trained, and generally being composed of those who could not meet the standards to be police officers, but not anymore.

He noted that the private security sector often views the public sector as being self-centred and arrogant.

He further explained: “Despite the misconception that working together for a common goal is difficult to achieve, it is gladdening, given the pervasive and prevalent insecurity challenge in our country that the police and private security agencies are beginning to work together, at times unknowingly.

“Cooperation between the private security sector and public law enforcement is vital in dealing with both local crimes and organised criminality.

“This, therefore, raises the question as to what can be done to improve the perceptions of two areas towards each other, and foster cooperative efforts in resolving issues of crime and enhancing community safety in our society.”

9/11

Recalling the event of September 11, 2011, when 19 terrorists attacked the USA on its soil, causing the death of some 2,750 people in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania, including the death of more than 400 police officers and fire-fighters, Arase said: “The events of 9/11 brought private security operations and public law enforcement closer.”

He continued: “In the United States, cooperation between public law enforcement and private security was evident during the anthrax scare that followed the attacks on the World Trade Centre. The events of 9/11 have helped build private/public policing partnerships to prevent and respond to terrorism and public order in the US.

“In South Africa, the private security industry is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the country. The private security industry is increasingly performing functions which used to be the sole preserve of the police, like guards, monitoring, armed reaction, escorts, investigation and other related services to private individuals and companies.

“While the police seek to protect the public at large, the private security industry operates on a profit motive and is accountable to its clients only.”

The former number one policeman in Nigeria, further stated that the private security industry in South Africa is among the largest in the world, with over 9, 000 registered companies, 450, 000 registered active private security guards, and a further 1.5 million qualified, but inactive guards.

Security expert

Also speaking, a security expert, Mr. Frank Oshanugor, who is also the author of “Terrorism: The Nigerian (1994 – 1998)”, buttressing Arase’s argument, saying: “The former leadership of the private security sector association had earlier contemplated most of the issues raised by Dr Arase.

“The idea is to bring the private security sector closer to the law enforcement agencies, thereby reducing insecurity in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has over 1000 private security firms, that are fully registered and each of them has close to 2000 personnel many of these registered firms are owned by former uniform officers and this is the reason we keep advocating for the government to bring them closer, to get information from them, because these ex-servicemen, using experiences can get information.

“If our government is serious, they should be able to get these private security sectors together and train them and their personnel and then they’ll help them on the level of information gathering and this will greatly help in the fight against the insecurity crisis plaguing Nigeria.

“Let government bring their leadership closer and make judicious use of their experiences and assistance. We do not have enough police and the police cannot be everywhere at the same time and this is where the personnel of the private security sector should come in handy.

“This is why I also argued that the government should get these private security firms to send names of some selected persons in their firms, who are trained in weapons handling and then the government will give them licenses for the approved weapons to be used.

“Again, the personnel of the private security sector can be used as guards for VIPs after training them on arm handling, rather than for the police to continue using mobile policemen, in a country where we do not have enough police personnel to protect the over 200m Nigerians and check crimes.”