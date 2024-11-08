Private Donors, Corporate Partners Funding RHI Project – First Lady

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has revealed that donors and some partner organizations are funding her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) projects across the country.

Remi Tinubu who made this disclosure on Thursday said aside from BUA Group, most of the donors and partner organizations preferred to be anonymous.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with wives of the state governors and other state representatives and regional coordinators of the RHI programme at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the President wife said the food bank initiative was sponsored by BUA and another partner that preferred anonymity.

“I know people are always saying, where do I get billions from? I’m going to address that. We are an NGO, people give us money,” she said.

Remi Tinubu Donates N40m, Food Items To Jigawa Tanker Explosion Victims She added that the RHI has been given a truckload of food, which is being handled by the wife of Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima. According to her, the initiative has covered seven states of the country and hoped to cover all 36 states with the programme. “Like the food bank we are doing, we have two companies, BUA is one of them, the other one wants to stay anonymous, maybe they do not want people to trouble you. That was the people we started with. “They give us a truckload of food, and Mrs Shettima is handling that. We go from state to state. We also have covered about maybe seven states, and BUA is joining so that to cover the 36 states. “If it is one truck per state, within under two years, we should be able to finish. So, I’m really excited that BUA too keyed into that,” the First Lady stated. Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, speaking to journalists, said the ministry has allocated ₦ 68 million to each state of the federation to support four key agriculture-focused initiatives under the First Lady’s RHI.

