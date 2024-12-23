‘Private Credit May Reach $40trn By 2030’

Share

Apollo Global Management has said that a booming part of private credit is already a $20 trillion industry and that the market as a whole may reach $40 trillion within the next five years.

“We’re going to get there really soon,” Akila Grewal, Apollo’s global head of credit product, said in Bloomberg Intelligence’s latest Credit Edge podcast.

“You’re going to see a lot more private credit offerings and strategies focused on asset-based finance,” Akila said. Apollo has an expansive view of what constitutes private credit, including everything from music royalties and inventory finance to infrastructure debt and agricultural lending.

The asset-based market is already at $20 trillion, Grewal said. More conventional definitions peg the market at around $1.6 trillion, focusing strictly on direct lending, distressed debt and mezzanine financing.

Apollo estimates that the private credit market could grow to $40 trillion “within the next five years,” Grewal said.

The asset manager sees growth mostly on the investment-grade side, including data centers and energy infrastructure, as well as in assets like mortgages, which typically sit on bank balance sheets.

It also expects the lines between public and private credit to continue to fade as the latter expands.

Blackstone Inc. said in October that it sees an opportunity closer to $30 trillion, fueled by lending for infrastructure and energy transition.

Apollo says private investment-grade debt offers attractive risk-adjusted returns but has been overlooked because it doesn’t fit neatly into existing asset allocation frameworks.

It rejects the idea that private markets are riskier than public investments, either by liquidity, transparency, regulation, or issuer quality.

“Everything is relative, but private credit can actually be quite safe,” said Grewal. The company is particularly focused on adding retail, including retirement accounts, to its investor base.

The appeal to buyers is that private debt returns are typically 100 basis points to 200 basis points higher than in conventional corporate debt markets.

