Prison Officials, DSS In Show Of Strength Over Who Takes Custody Of Emefiele

There’s palpable tension at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos as prison officials and the Department of State Services (DSS) are currently locked in a show of strength as to who takes custody of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele after he was granted bail.

Emefiele was admitted to bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo after pleading not guilty to the 2-count charge of illegal possession of firearms slammed on him by the DSS.

The judge admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum and ordered that he should be remanded in the custody of Correctional Service pending the perfection of his bail terms.

However, almost two hours after the case has ended, Emefiele stayed back in the court, while operatives of the DSS were still hanging around the court premises with their vehicles, fuelling speculations that Emefiele may be re-arrested.

Some prison officials were also seen within the court premises with their vehicles.