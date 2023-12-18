Prison Congestion: Lawyers push for non-custodial sentencing

Some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind the renewed call by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for adoption of non custodial sentencing of crime convicts as one of the key ways to decongest the nation’s prisons. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend were optimistic that the adoption of non-custodial sentencing will help in fostering restorative justice system. It would be recalled that the AGF had at an event a fortnight ago called on sentencing judges and magistrates in the country to embrace the effective use of noncustodial measures.

Fagbemi made the call in his address while declaring open a twoday workshop on the implementation of non-custodial measures and sentencing guidelines under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. The minister was represented at the event by the Director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reforms Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Leticia AyoolaDaniels. Fagbemi noted that the purpose of non-custodial measures is to find effective alternatives to imprisonment for offenders in accordance with the current global shift in punishing convicts with alternatives to prison terms He also noted that the use of noncustodial measures will facilitate the reduction of the correctional facilities population to the barest minimum in line with Section 470(2)(c) of ACJA 2015.

“Sentencing is a core judicial function in criminal justice. In discharging that function, the sentencing judge must strive to achieve the right balance between imposing a merited sentence in the case at hand, while maintaining a broad level of consistency with other cases so that sentencing at a systematic level is fair. “Sentencing guidelines and frameworks are best understood as means to enable the sentencing court to strike that sometimes elusive balance”, Fagbemi said. The AGF further noted that the workshop aims to share knowledge on the effective use of non-custodial measures to reduce arbitrary punishments, promote uniformity in punishments, and utilize alternatives to imprisonment to decrease the population of awaiting trial inmates. While charging participants on needs to prioritise effective implementation of the Criminal Justice Act for maximum effect, the AGF added: “In order to facilitate the application and effective use of the non-custodial sentencing, the legal and regulatory framework must be effectively implemented. “The success of any system of criminal justice administration depends on the level of effective implementation of the guidelines by the agencies involved.

“The aim is to also give the judges and magistrates much latitude and discretion to award befitting and purposeful punishment to convicts aside the punishment suggested by the statute creating the offence. “It is our hope that the non-custodial measures and sentencing guidelines will be more operational and effectively implemented in order to achieve the objectives and purposes of the reforms in the criminal sector”. Previous calls for adoption of noncustodial sentencing A non-governmental organisation, Legal Assistance and Citizens Rights Initiative (LACRI) had in 2022 called for adoption of non-custodial sentencing for petty offences as part of efforts to decongest correctional centres across the country. The group said the measure would also decriminalise petty offences and further strengthen the criminal justice system. Executive Secretary of LACRI, Arinze Odiari, made the call while speaking at a workshop on the development of an action plan for decriminalisation of petty offences in South-West pilot States (Lagos and Oyo). Odiari said such non-custodial sentences would help reduce congestion in correctional centers and reduce the discrimination against the vulnerable in the society.

According to him, community service should completely take the place of fines as the poor were usually not able to pay these fines as ordered by the courts and as a result were thrown into prison, thereby causing further hardship on the poor who are already victims of lack of social security. Sharing similar views, a Deputy Director at NHRC, Iheme Richmond, emphasised the need to underscore the economic, social and cultural implications of petty offences with the aim of addressing challenges of social security in the country. Richmond noted that a good number of awaiting trial inmates in Nigeria’s correctional centres were petty offenders with offences ranging from hawking, loitering, failure to pay debt, begging, amongst others, which he said had a strong link with poverty.

Also in June 2022, two prison reform advocates called for noncustodial sentencing as an alternative form of punishment for persons who commit minor offences. The duo comprising a lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini, and Programmes Manager for CHRI’s Africa Office, Esther Ahulu, asserted that this alternative will go a long way to reform prisoners and also reduce the burden on the country’s already chocked prison facilities. Speaking on conversations that centered on community sentencing, Anyenini stressed the need for non-custodial sentencing for minor offences. He however noted that perpetrators of serious crimes should be duly punished. “It is acknowledged that there are certain offences that we all agree is alright to let the people go into the jail system. To go through there for whatever reformation that the system can offer,” he said. Ahulu of the Commonwealth Human Rights International (CHRI) on her part noted that the time is overdue for this narrative to change.

“We need to have a system in place to ensure that if someone commits a minor or non-violent offence, the person is given the opportunity to serve a non-custodial sentence,” she said. According to her, the current sentencing regime does not give enough room for the expected results (in terms of reforming prisoners) to be achieved. “When a person is taken to prison, apart from keeping the person away from the community, the general perception is that the person is going to be reformed but that’s not the case when you go on the grounds due to the obvious challenges with the prison service.