The son of popular Nigerian influencer, Priscilla Ojo, and Tanzanian music prodigy, Juma Jux, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala has gained a followership of over 100,000 on Instagram, hours after the page was revealed.

His account became recognised after Nollywood actress and his grandmother, Iyabo Ojo, announced his birth on her page, through the handle @rakeem_mk.

In the post, she also branded herself the “Sexiest grandma in town”.

Meanwhile, in a recent post, Priscilla Ojo confirmed that her son was born on Sunday, debunking rumours that he was secretly born a few weeks earlier.

“Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala….24.08.25,” she wrote.

The face of the newborn is yet to be unveiled; however, fans and netizens have flooded her timeline to congratulate the couple excitedly.

Despite the limited content, the newborn reportedly has exceeded 112,000 followers, with a high number of fans from Nigeria and Tanzania.

Priscilla’s son has also gained attraction for his unique identity, as he holds three nationalities: Nigerian, Tanzanian and Canadian.

Iyabo Ojo, who is currently in Canada with her daughter, announced that a naming ceremony will take place in Lagos.