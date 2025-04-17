Priscilla Ojo’s Father Arrives Lagos For Daughter’s Wedding

Share

Ademidun Ojo, the father of Nigerian brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, has arrived in Lagos for his daughter’s highly-anticipated traditional wedding ceremony scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 17.

Ademidun who was sighted few hours to the commencement of the traditional wedding could be seen exchanging pleasantries with his son-in-law, Juma Jux.

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla Ojo recently tied the knot with his Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux in an Islamic wedding in Tanzania, drawing prominent Nigerian dignitaries and entertainment figures.

Following the Islamic wedding, with Priscilla’s father absent from the event, which sparked online debate as to if he will be present for his daughter’s traditional wedding.

In the now-viral clip, Priscilla Ojo’s father and Juma Jux share a heartwarming moment, exchanging warm gestures as they engage in a lighthearted conversation.

READ ALSO:

Also, the interaction between the duo has sparked social media reactions, with netizens sharing varied thoughts and opinions.

Reaction trailing this posts:

Muyiwa Moses remarked, “Men make una dey do good o, daddy Priscila welcome”.

Taiwo Mariam stated, “People wey dey shout say the father no go come can rest now”.

Mhiz Freddy queried, “Wat is he looking for there?”.

Queen Hello wrote, “I hope them invite mr president cause this wedding go to loud ”.

Mari Kay inquired, “Where will Paulo sit tomorrow laidis?”.

Click link to watch video

Share