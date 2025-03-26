Priscilla Ojo Welcomes Juma Jux To Nigeria Ahead Of Final Wedding

Share

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has taken to her Instagram page to express excitement as she welcomes her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux, to Nigeria ahead of their grand wedding celebration.

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla had returned to the country earlier for her mother’s movie premiere and was visibly excited as she reunited with her husband at the airport.

With videos making their rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the couple embracing upon his arrival, sparking excitement among fans.

Iyabo Ojo has revealed details about the much-anticipated wedding, describing it as a carnival-like affair set to take place in April.

She announced that the official colors for the celebration are olive green and gold and encouraged her fans to clear their schedules for the big event, promising a wedding that will “shut down Lagos.”

