Priscilla Ojo Stirs Pregnancy Speculation With Alleged Baby Bump

Famous Nigerian social media influencer and wife of Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo, has stirred pregnancy speculation days before the grand finale of her wedding ceremony in Tanzania.

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla Ojo held her wedding ceremony in Nigeria in April 2025, drawing prominent entertainment figures, dignitaries, and Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) alumni.

Following the carnival-like wedding ceremony held at the heart of Lagos, the couple are set to have their final wedding on May 28, 2025, with a lot of preparation underway.

However, a video circulating online shows Priscilla Ojo looking elegant in a suit outfit, striking poses with enthusiasm, but with what appears to be a baby bump.

Also, Priscilla Ojo’s recent appearance at the Headies Awards fueled speculation about a possible pregnancy due to what some fans perceived as a baby bump.

Reaction trailing this post.

Moma remarked, “If she is pregnant, then it shows how fertile she is, so can we now rest already? Many congratulations, Priscy is winning! ”.

Annie wrote, “She was pregnant before her wedding”.

Esther queried, “So what do you want from her? She is married”.

Kenny Oyekanmi wrote, “She can’t hide it, Nigerian has 50 eyes they will scan you from head to toe. Congrats baby”.

