May 24, 2025
Priscilla Ojo Shares Glimpse Home Renovation

Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, Priscilla Ojo Mbakala shares a sneak peek of her transition into married life as she prepares for the final leg of her wedding ceremony with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Priscilla took to Snapchat to share an update, showcasing a video of herself revamping Juma Jux’s kitchen.

The viral video captured her infusing her unique style into the cooking space, adding a feminine and homey touch to what she jokingly referred to as a former bachelor pad.

She wrote, hinting at the couple’s journey into married life: “Time to transform my kitchen. It’s no longer a bachelor’s house,”

New Telegraph reports that Juma Jux and Priscilla’s finale wedding is set to take place in May 28th. This is coming after their traditional and lavish white wedding which had attendance of special dignitaries and prominent figures.

