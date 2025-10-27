Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has hit back at critics who slammed her for wearing her wedding shoes to a recent event.

Priscilla, a social media influencer, noted that her life will go the way she wants, and as long as her family, friends, and honest fans are happy, the opinions of others are just noise.

She expressed concerns that many young girls feel pressured to maintain an unrealistic standard on social media, often due to financial means they don’t have.

READ ALSO:

According to her: “My generation girls are living in delusion, thinking I should only wear Jimmy Choos once just because my fanbase is bigger now.

This is exactly why many girls feel pressured by social media to fit an unrealistic standard, saying, ‘I need to be a big girl,’ but often they lack the financial means to support that lifestyle.

“Note: My life will go however I want it to go. As long as my family, friends, and honest fans are happy, every other person’s opinion is just noise.”

Priscilla emphasised independence and confidence in her choices, refusing to be swayed by public opinion.