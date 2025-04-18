Priscilla Ojo Reacts To Papaya Ex Outfit To Her Wedding

Share

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has been seen in a video questioning socialite, Papaya Ex for using her husbands photo on her wedding outfit.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the traditional wedding of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo took place on Thursday at The Five Palm, Oniru in Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos State.

However, Papaye Ex sparked reaction on social media after she was seen in a video rocking a wedding outfit with the photo of the groom on the bosom of her outfit.

Amidst the celebration, a video from the ceremony has popped up where Priscilla playfully confronted Papaya Ex over her attention-grabbing outfit.

While Papa Ex was spraying money on the bride, she noticed her controversial outfit with her husband’s face on it.

Priscilla jokingly called her out, saying: “You put my husband for chest.”

Papaya responded with laughter and an apology, saying:

“I am sorry baby, I love you,” adding that she meant no harm and did it with good intentions.

