The daughter to popular Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla has reacted to online criticism following the absence of her father, Ademidun Ojo, at her lavish wedding.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Priscilla tied the knot with her lover, Juma Jux, in an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania on Friday, February 7th.

The bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, her brother, Festus Ojo, Instagram influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and a few family members flew to Tanzania for the Nikkah ceremony, but Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband was noticeably absent.

Priscilla’s father’s absence at the ceremony sparked outrage of gossip among internet users, hinting at a strained relationship.

Many netizens accused Priscilla of sidelining her father in her wedding preparations, especially since he has not been involved in her upbringing since his split from her mother.

Responding to the criticism, Priscilla via her Snapchat story, shared a screenshot of a video call with her father on Sunday evening.

