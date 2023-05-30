New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
Priscilla Ojo Reacts To Claims Of Dating Enioluwa, Shares Evidence

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo has shared evidence to prove that she and influencer, Enioluwa are not romantically involved.

Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa sparked up dating rumours a few months back, as they constantly set tongues wagging over their seemingly close bond, leading many to assume that they were dating.

Also, their beautiful photos from the AMVCA event with matching colour brown outfits seemed to have further fanned the impression.

Priscilla Ojo, however, took to her Instagram page to clear the air on this as she mentioned how she had seen several posts, saying that she and Enioluwa aren’t friends.

She also disclosed that people have allegedly said she and Enioluwa are dating but are supposedly hiding under the cover of friendship.

The 22-year-old influencer noted that everything isn’t about sxx and that, unlike her, some people do not have a genuine friendship.

To back up her claims, she shared evidence of a chat between her and the influencer where he expressed his gratitude for the friendship that they have.

