The daughter of Nollywood actress and Nigerian social media influencer, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has fired back at Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi, who warned her of sharing romantic moments with her husband online amid political tensions in Tanzania.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Kimambi took to her Instagram page to criticise Priscilla for posting affectionate content amid the uncertainty in the forthcoming general elections in Tanzania.

She urged the young couple to refrain from posting romantic photos or videos for at least five months, suggesting that it would be more respectful to the country’s current political climate.

In a subtle yet firm response, Priscilla took to her Instagram page to share more wedding throwback photos, captioned: “Let’s throwback a little. Thank God, say God no be man.”

Her post quickly garnered support from several Nollywood celebrities, including her mother, Iyabo Ojo and actress Toyin Abraham.

Toyin Abraham humorously commented:

“Throwback more, post it well and film it well. Let me finish what I’m doing first.”

Iyabo Ojo chimed in with:

“Lion no dey born goat.”

Influencer Diiadem also praised her, writing:

“Oshey oko mi.”

Priscilla’s reaction has been widely interpreted as a message signalling that she won’t be silenced by outside opinions on how she should celebrate her love life.

