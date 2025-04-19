Priscilla Ojo Looks Stunning In First White Wedding Appearance

Share

Nollywood actress and brand Influencer, Priscilla Ojo, has once again set tongues wagging on social media as she looks stunning in her much-anticipated white wedding dress.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the lifestyle influencer tied the knot with Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux on April 19, 2025, just two days after their lavish traditional ceremony that captivated Nigerian social media users.

In the early hours of Saturday, April 19, fans as well as internet users have waited eagerly for a glimpse of Priscy in her bridal look.

Their excitement paid off after Jermaine OG, shared a behind-the-scenes video of the bride getting ready with her bridal party.

Priscy looked radiant in a chic white lace ensemble featuring a corset-style bodice and a mini skirt, elegantly layered with matching lace fabric.

As her makeup was being done, she warmly welcomed her bridesmaids into the room.

Her bridal crew, dressed in coordinated brown silk robes and already glammed up, erupted with joy upon seeing her in her first wedding outfit of the day.

Adding a thoughtful touch, Priscilla gifted her bridesmaids sparkling diamond accessories before gathering everyone for a memorable group photo.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@___big.tee:“Snatch the bride oooo .”

@Marybright282:“At last I don refresh taya.”

@Ife.flower:“Wow .”

@Myz_joe1112:“Love this❤️❤️.”

@Jessicaalban1:“I came on time .”

@Hajia_bello1:“❤️❤️❤️❤️Soo Beautiful.”

@Real_amakabasil:“They should leave this event coverage for jermaine❤️.”

@Porshsandyapparel_:“I will never be poor in my life.”

@K.c_eunice:“Her dress is so beautiful .”

@Fadikarimou:“Omo so beautiful ♥️.”

