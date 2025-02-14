Share

Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur, Priscilla Ojo has officially tied the knot with her Tanzanian lover, Juma Mkambala, in a legal wedding ceremony held on Thursday.

The couple’s civil wedding took place just days after their Nikkah ceremony, further cementing their union.

Juma, a popular Tanzanian singer, had after the Nikkah ceremony proposed to Priscilla a second time during a family date night, presenting her with a luxurious double diamond ring reportedly worth $50,000.

The grand gesture was a testament to their deep commitment to each other, sparking excitement among fans.

Following the legal wedding, Priscilla’s mother, a renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, took to Instagram to celebrate the couple.

She shared stunning pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “Massive congratulations to the couple on your civil wedding.

“3 done and dusted, 3 to go. NIGERIA GET READY, WE ARE SHUTTING DOWN 2 EVENTS IN APRIL AND IT’S GOING TO BE EPIC.”

Iyabo Ojo’s post hints at a series of grand celebrations set to take place in Nigeria in April, promising an extravagant wedding experience.

The upcoming events have already generated buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating the lavish ceremonies.

Priscilla Ojo, a fashion influencer and brand ambassador, has continued to captivate her audience with glimpses of her love story, while her husband, Juma Mkambala, remains a prominent figure in Tanzania’s music scene.

