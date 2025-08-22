Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Host Gender Reveal Party

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his Nigerian influencer wife, Priscilla Ojo, have set social media abuzz after hosting a lavish gender reveal party that confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who recently tied the knot, welcomed family, friends, and fellow celebrities to the vibrant celebration held on Thursday.

The atmosphere was filled with suspense and excitement as everyone eagerly anticipated the big reveal.

During the event, Juma Jux openly expressed his hope for a baby girl, while Priscilla confidently shared her desire for a baby boy.

The long-awaited moment came when smoke bomb cannons were set off, releasing a burst of bright blue smoke into the air, confirming Priscilla’s wish.

READ ALSO:

The announcement sparked cheers, hugs, and joyful tears as the parents-to-be celebrated the news with visible affection and happiness.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram, the couple captioned their video post: “Our little God’s design is a ….

” The news quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt prayers for a smooth pregnancy and safe delivery.

The celebration has since become one of the most talked-about moments online, solidifying Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux as one of the most admired celebrity couples in Africa.