Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Announce Traditional Wedding’s Date

Share

Popular Nigerian brand influencer and daughter of renowned Nollywood actress, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have officially announced the date for their traditional Yoruba wedding.

Priscilla and Juma Jux announced the date in a joint Instagram post, confirming that the Nigerian leg of their wedding will take place on the 17th of this month.

The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt message where the lovebirds described their bond as “TWO HEARTS, ONE SOUL, FOREVER TO GO 17-04-2025.”

READ ALSO:

To mark the special moment, Priscilla and Juma posed for a stunning photoshoot wearing traditional Yoruba attire infused with Tanzanian colours, symbolizing the beautiful blend of their cultures.

The announcement has since stirred excitement among fans and well-wishers, many of whom are eagerly anticipating the glamorous ceremony.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

