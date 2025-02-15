Priscilla Ojo, Husband Set For Biggest Wedding In Nigeria

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has officially announced the next phases of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Following a successful three-part celebration, which included a civil wedding and Nikkah ceremony in Tanzania, the couple is now gearing up for more festivities.

Iyabo Ojo on Saturday expressed gratitude to friends and family who travelled to witness the union, emphasizing that the journey is far from over.

She revealed that Priscilla and Juma Jux will have both their traditional and white weddings in Nigeria in April, followed by a grand finale celebration in Tanzania in May.

The announcement has triggered excitement among fans and well-wishers, as they anticipate a cultural blend of Nigerian and Tanzanian wedding traditions.

The Nigerian leg of the wedding is expected to feature-rich Yoruba customs, while the Tanzanian event will conclude the celebrations in grand style.

Iyabo Ojo also extended her appreciation to supporters, blessing the couple’s union and praying for more milestones in their journey together.

With these upcoming celebrations, Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year.

