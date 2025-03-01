Priscilla Ojo Hosts Lavish Bridesmaid Party, Shares Luxury Gifts

Share

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has gotten tongues wagging on social media as she hosted a lavish bridesmaid party with her friends in preparation for her upcoming extravagant wedding.

The social media influencer officially invited 12 of her closest friends to be part of her bridal train, showering them with lots of gifts and beautiful moments.

Taking to Snapchat and Instagram, Priscilla shared highlights from the event, emphasizing the importance of having her girls by her side on her big day.

The video captured special moments, including the arrival of her friends, the stunning decorations, the array of international dishes she prepared for them, and the jaw-dropping gifts she handed out.

READ ALSO:

Each bridesmaid received an impressive selection of luxury items, including:

Louis Vuitton and Dior bags

Boz and Nike shoes

Jewelry, wristwatches, necklaces, and Valentino earrings

Designer scarves, shirts, lip gloss, and more The party was a glamorous affair, leaving many fans in awe of Priscilla’s generosity and attention to detail. In her post, Priscilla gave a heartfelt shout-out to her best friend, Adeoluwa Enioluwa, describing him as the kind of friend everyone wishes they had. Despite the controversy surrounding his reaction to being left out of the bridal train, she expressed deep appreciation for his unwavering support. “I GOT MY GUY, BUT I ALSO NEED MY GIRLS. JP2025. ‘Be my bridesmaids soirée’ was indeed a night to always remember. I’m so grateful for the memories we’ve all made and the ones we’re yet to make. Thank you. y’all are the best. “A big shout-out to @enioluwaofficial. You’re the kind of friend everyone wishes they had. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life.” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

