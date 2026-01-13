Nigerian social media influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo OJo, Priscilla Ojo has dismissed allegations suggesting that her husband, Juma Jux, paid for his 2026 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) win.

Juma Jux, a Tanzanian singer recently clinched the Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa category, a feat that drew widespread congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

Celebrating the milestone, Priscilla took to her Snapchat page to express pride in her husband’s achievement and applaud his dedication to his craft.

READ ALSO:

However, the celebratory post quickly attracted criticism from a social media user who alleged that the award was bought.

The follower bluntly commented, “Award wey una buy o,” implying that the honour was not earned.

Unimpressed by the accusation, Priscilla responded sharply, urging the critic to abandon negativity in the new year. “Belle, it’s a new year, stop hating, girl,” she replied.

New Telegraph reports that this is not the first time Juma Jux has been confronted with such claims.

After he previously won Best East African Artiste at The Headies Awards, a user on X insinuated that his marriage to Priscilla was a strategic move aimed at boosting his visibility in Nigeria and increasing his chances of winning awards.

At the time, Priscilla reacted with sarcasm, humorously agreeing with the narrative.

She stated that her husband married her solely for Nigerian recognition and accolades, describing him as smart, calculative, and hardworking, while adding that “The game is the game.”

Despite recurring criticisms, Priscilla continues to publicly stand by her husband, consistently celebrating his success and dismissing claims that undermine his achievements.