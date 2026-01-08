Nigerian social media influencer, Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala, has raised alarm after discovering that her luxury Van Cleef jewelry is missing, a loss she believes occurred during the hectic period of her traditional wedding.

Priscilla, who tied the knot with a Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux in a lavish ceremony held in Lagos in April 2025, revealed that she only noticed the disappearance days ago while organizing her closet.

According to her, the jewelry boxes were still intact, but the valuable pieces inside were gone.

Sharing her experience on Snapchat, the mother of one admitted that the wedding period was overwhelming, with several people including friends, assistants, stylists, and vendors having unrestricted access to her room.

She acknowledged that allowing so many people into her private space was a costly mistake.

What troubled her most, she said, was the realization that the alleged theft might have been carried out by someone she trusted.

In an emotional post, she expressed disappointment and invited whoever took the jewelry to also come back for the now-empty boxes she recently found.

Priscilla described the incident as a painful lesson, noting that while weddings often bring joy, gifts, and goodwill, they can also expose one to unexpected betrayals.

She added that the experience has taught her to be more cautious going forward.

The revelation sparked conversations online, with many social media users sharing similar stories of items going missing during wedding celebrations, while others pointed out how crowded bridal spaces often become during such events.

Despite the setback, Priscilla maintained a reflective tone, stressing that she has learned from the experience and is ready to move on.