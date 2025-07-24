Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux Reveal Baby Bump Recently Via Instagram Post

Social media is in full celebration mode as Nigerian fashion and lifestyle influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, finally let the world in on their beautiful secret that they’re expecting their first child together! “MOM & DAD ✨ BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL” Priscilla captioned under the post on Instagram

A few minutes later, Iyabo Ojo A.K.A “Queen Mother” and the bride’s mother took to her Instagram page in felicitation,”@juma_jux & @its.priscy my darlings, I soak you and cover you in the blood of Jesus. Your Joy is permanent & your home is blessed in Jesus name Congratulations ❤️”.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, who was notable for playing the role of an “Oversabi aunty” during the couple’s loudly celebrated wedding ceremony, added in the comments, “This one, we will drag it, I love you soooo much, aunty mi, ohh sorry, grandma”.

Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has built a name for herself as a quiet force in fashion and influencing. Her partnership with Juma Jux, known for his R&B hits and global East African presence, seems to be a perfect match of luxury, privacy, and power.

As reactions flood in, some fans are praising the couple’s ability to move silently, while others are just here for the aesthetics.

Congratulations to the couple .