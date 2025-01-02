Prioritize The Poor In 2025, Bishop Oluyamo Urges Tinubu

Share

As Nigerians usher in the new year, Rt. Rev’d Isaac Oluyamo, the Lord Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese has congratulated the nation on the privilege to witness another year.

In his 2025 New Year message, Bishop Isaac exhorted President Bola Tinubu not to forget the poor and vulnerable in his policies and programs, urging the President to prioritize their needs and work towards uplifting them from poverty and hardship.

The Bishop encouraged more Nigerians to consider venturing into agriculture this year, recognizing the sector’s potential for economic growth and sustainability.

He commended the work of the Commissioner for Agriculture, Osun State, Hon. Babatola Faseru for his efforts in promoting agriculture in the state.

The Bishop also congratulated the new Owa of Ijesa Land on his ascension to the throne, assuring him of the prayers and support of his Diocese.

In his message, he emphasized the importance of peace in all aspects of life, encouraging Nigerians to strive for peace in their homes, towns, churches, and nation.

“We must work towards peace in all aspects of our lives,” he said. “May we be agents of reconciliation, forgiveness, and love.”

The Bishop prayed that God would grant Nigerians the wisdom, strength, and courage to face the new year ahead and that His peace would be their guiding principle.

