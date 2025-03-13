Prioritize Rivers Interest, Fubara Tells Lawmakers

Share

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the State House of Assembly to prioritize the interest of the people while complying with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The governor said such resolve must engender collective action towards achieving peace in the State because it serves as the potent medium through which all the arms of Government can function properly while creating public goods that benefit everyone.

Fubara, who spoke at the inauguration of the 85-year-old Okrika Grammar School in the Okrika Local Government Area on Thursday, emphasised that without an enduring peace, sustainable development won’t thrive.

The Governor said: “Let me thank everyone, and also say this: it is important at this stage that we all embrace peace. The Supreme Court has made its judgment, we don’t have any option than to abide by it.

“And, by the special grace of God, we have started the process. We are appealing to other parties to consider the interest of Rivers State; it is important.

“The only thing that we owe this State is peace and development. I am open any day, any time for total peace in our State, because if I have to govern well, there is need for peace to prevail.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara recalled how the planning committee of the 20th Anniversary of the Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion visited and appealed to him to give the school, dilapidated for a long time, a facelift.

Fubara said he considered their request on the premise of the place the school filled in history and the importance of quality education in addressing some social vices among idle and uneducated youths.

The Governor stated: “I felt the least, as a government, we can do is to uplift the standard of this school. And it is not out of place because it is part of our agenda. The key things in this administration’s agenda are healthcare, education and food sufficiency (agriculture).

“So, we immediately keyed into it, and to the glory of God, we are here today to unveil one of the things that we have done, even in the face of these situations confronting our administration, which we didn’t bring upon ourselves. But we give God all the glory.”

