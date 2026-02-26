Prioritize Protection Of Innocent, Steadfast Upholding Of Rule of Law, Alaafin Tells New IGP

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has congratulated the new acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, urging him to prioritize the protection of the innocent and the steadfast upholding of the rule of law.

Describing Mr. Disu’s career as a masterclass in dedication, unwavering patriotism, and strategic brilliance, the Alaafin, in a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaye, said the elevation of Mr. Disu is a resounding testament to his unyielding dedication, unparalleled professionalism, and sterling integrity.

Oba Owoade noted that as the new acting Inspector General of Police assumes the responsibilities and liabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, he could only wish him emphatic success in office, stressing that his performance will significantly impact ordinary citizens and the nation as a whole.

According to him:

“As you settle down, Sir, I urge you to be professional and write your name in gold by giving Nigerians the police they are craving for, in order for the force to regain public trust. Your career has been a shining beacon of courage and resilience, a call to service that you are exceptionally prepared for. It is expected that your leadership will bridge the gap between the Police and the community, fostering a safer, more secure, and citizen-friendly environment.

You have consistently chosen service over self, setting a high standard for integrity and courage. Your dedication, discipline, and hard work have culminated in this well-deserved appointment. As you step into this commanding role, may your leadership continue to prioritize the protection of the innocent and the steadfast upholding of the rule of law. The nation looks to you for a safer tomorrow. I am confident that your strategic vision will steer the Nigeria Police Force toward a new era of proactive policing, enhanced security, and public trust.”

The Paramount Ruler, emphasizing that trust in the Nigeria Police is critical for effective crime reporting, investigation, and justice, urged the new acting IGP to establish human rights desks manned by qualified personnel in all police stations, commands, and zonal offices nationwide, with a mandate to attend to cases of human rights abuses.

The Alaafin also congratulated the former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, for what he described as “distinguished service,” referencing his decades of dedication, professionalism, and commitment to strengthening internal security.