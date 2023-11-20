Prioritize Police Welfare To Boost Their Morale – Azu

The Nigerian government has been urged to prioritize the welfare of police officers, aiming to boost their morale and enhance their effectiveness in safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens.

The appeal was made during a training session organized for Senior Police Officers attached to the Lagos State Police Command, by Global Rising International, a non-governmental organization committed to bringing positive change in the Nigerian Police Force.

Apostle Kalu Azu, the convener of the workshop running for the past six years, emphasized the importance of changing the mindset of police officers through programmes like this and encouraging them to perform their duties effectively.

He expressed concern for the well-being of the Nigerian police and highlighted the need to improve their lives while they serve the community.

“I believe their lives are supposed to be an imitation of the people they are trying to safeguard, but I found out that some of the things they do are not too good,” said Apostle Azu.

He stressed the significance of addressing issues such as low salaries and lack of proper care for officers and men of the force noting that these factors can impact their ability to perform their duties adequately well.

Global Rising International, as an NGO, has taken the initiative to contribute to the improvement of police officers’ lives.

Apostle Azu mentioned their efforts, including providing books to libraries and organizing training sessions to bring about positive change in officers and men of the Nigerian police force in the country.

He expressed hope that these efforts would influence a positive shift in the behavior and performance of the police force.

The convener also revealed that the mission of Global Rising goes beyond training, we have plans to provide desktop computers for police stations, aiming to streamline data management and transition away from paper-based processes.

He acknowledged the efforts made on the training so far have been a personal investment and called for support from the government and other stakeholders to expand the training to other agencies.

“I urged the government to take a look at how to support this initiative so that the police officers and men from other parts of the country can benefit more from the training.

Mr. Simon Afolabi, a clergyman and facilitator at the workshop, emphasized the importance of boosting the morale of police officers. He highlighted the societal tendency to overlook the sacrifices made by the police and encouraged appreciation for their role in maintaining order.

Afolabi suggested that the government play a crucial role in improving police welfare, starting from the recruitment stage and addressing issues such as mobility and housing for serving officers and men.

He called for increased attention to the welfare of the policemen and the officers while stating that a well-supported police force is better equipped to serve and protect the community effectively.

Some of the officers who spoke with our correspondent on the sideline of the workshop on condition of anonymity thanked the organizers as some of the topics discussed at the workshop boosted their morale and lifted their spirit to work.

One of the participants said what we were told at the training was an eye opener for us, our spirit was lifted and morale boosted.

“Police job is a good one if only our welfare and other amenities are put in place for us to work well. Some of us have been on a rank for years not until recently when things started improving. We need an increase in our salary and better shelter for us to put our head on after stressing work.

“I want to thank the organizers for the workshop and pray for more of this training to sharpen our knowledge, I also want to thank the Commissioner of Police for nominating me and others.”