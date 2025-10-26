Prioritize Integrity, Electoral Reforms, HEDA Tells New INEC Boss

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), to prioritise restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process by ensuring transparency, integrity, and fairness in elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organisation noted that Prof. Amupitan assumes office at a critical time when Nigerians are calling for genuine electoral reforms and trust in the democratic system.

HEDA emphasised that the responsibilities of the new INEC chairman go beyond routine election management. The task, the group said, involves rebuilding trust, strengthening the commission’s independence, and ensuring that every vote is accurately counted.

While acknowledging the achievements of the previous INEC administration under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, HEDA pointed out that perceived shortcomings had undermined public confidence in the electoral process. The civil society group urged the new leadership to learn from these lapses and ensure that future elections meet both local and international standards of credibility.

“The expectations of Nigerians are very high. Prof. Joash Amupitan must act swiftly to address weaknesses observed in past elections, particularly in areas of result transmission, logistics, and voter suppression,” HEDA stated.

The organisation highlighted that INEC’s mandate is clear: to conduct free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people. Any deviation, it warned, would deepen the trust deficit in democratic institutions.

HEDA also pointed to the forthcoming November 8 Anambra gubernatorial election as an early test for the new INEC boss, noting that the commission’s performance will signal whether a new era of electoral credibility is beginning.

The civil society group reaffirmed its commitment, along with other organisations, to support electoral reform and maintain active engagement with INEC.

“The civil society space will remain open for constructive dialogue and collaboration to chart a sustainable path for the electoral umpire in discharging its duties effectively,” the statement added.

HEDA urged the new INEC leadership to embrace stakeholder collaboration, leverage technology effectively, and operate with utmost neutrality and transparency.