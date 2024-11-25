Prioritize Funding Of Space Programme, Tinubu Urges NASS

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to prioritize the funding for Nigeria’s space programme to ensure that the nation played a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution.

Tinubu made this call on Monday at the celebration of Nigeria’s 25 years in Space and Technology organised by the National Space Research and Development Agency, at the State House Conference Centre.

The President, represented by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, called for the strengthening of the Act establishing the National Space Research and Development Agency to help the Nigerian space ecosystem become vibrant in its engagements, locally and internationally.

Tinubu further called for efforts to ensure the integration and mainstreaming of the private sector into the heart of Nigeria’s space program to enable the country to maximize opportunities in the coming years for national development.

“Great effort should be made to ensure that the private sector is mainstreamed into the heart of our space program for us to do more in the coming years for our national development.

“I am glad that we have a good number of the legislature here to celebrate this milestone together. I therefore call upon our legislatures to prioritize the funding for our space programme to ensure we play a leading role in this fourth (4th) industrial revolution.

“There is also a need to strengthen the Act that established NASRDA to help the Nigerian space ecosystem to be more vibrant in its engagements, locally and internationally.

“Similarly, the sector will require improved budgetary support to be able to accomplish its programmes, whose outcomes can bring massive socioeconomic dividends to Nigeria and her citizens.

“This will also solidify Nigeria’s standing as a leading space-faring country in Africa and further boost her image to competitively attract foreign direct investment because of our locational advantage for cheaper launching services.”

The President assured NASDRA and all stakeholders of his support in meeting future challenges and exploring better dividends of science and technology for Nigeria’s greatness.

The President expressed hope in the nation’s space ecosystem, assuring that the years ahead would see Nigeria maintain her leading position in Africa and as well engage more with other space-faring nations.

“The years ahead are likely to be very challenging because of the ever-changing developments in science and technology, but it is a journey that I am determined to robustly support.

“The sector promised to bring better and greater dividends to our country than had been experienced. It is my wish that the years ahead will see the Nigerian Space Ecosystem flourishing and doing much better, maintaining its leading position in Africa, and engaging more with the other space-faring nations to contribute to our national socioeconomic development and the safety of our nation and the world at large.

Tinubu lauded NASRDA’s efforts in engaging the benefits of space to further facilitate national development just as he noted the development and launch of major space programs such as the development of indigenous human capacities in space science and technology as well as the production and launch of space satellites to outer orbits.

“I am aware that in the quest by NASRDA to bring the benefits of space for national development, it has developed and launched major space programmes. Some of those programmes include the development of Indigenous human capacities in space science and technology; the production and launch of space satellites to outer orbits to provide various socioeconomic and environmental services; collaboration with the Nigerian Military to develop capacity in the use of space for tactical services; and increased involvement of the private-public, and institutional participation in space activities.



