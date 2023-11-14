Prioritising speed, convenience, biometric technology

In the ever-evolving landscape of air travel, speed, convenience, and the embrace of biometric technologies have emerged as pivotal factors, redefining the passenger experience.

The latest Global Passenger Survey (GPS) conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) unveils a clear pattern: travelers are seeking faster and more seamless journeys, facilitated by the amalgamation of digitalization and biometric procedures.

Passenger priorities

The GPS underlines that modern travelers prioritise speed and convenience in their air travel experiences. Among the key findings, 71 per cent of passengers prioritise the proximity of the airport, overshadowing ticket price considerations at 31 per cent.

Moreover, the majority (52%) prefer direct booking with airlines, while emphasizing the need for comprehensive transparency in fare offerings and easy access to optional services.

Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Financial Settlement and Distribution Services, highlighted the significance of offering a seamless online experience akin to major retailers. He emphasized the Modern Airline Retailing program, aiming to streamline and simplify the booking process for passengers.

Evolution of payment methods

The study also shed light on payment preferences, indicating that 62 per cent of passengers prioritise convenience in selecting payment methods. Credit/debit cards (73%) emerged as the most favored mode of payment, with regional variations in usage across different payment options.

Albakri stressed the importance of payment being an integral part of the overall commercial offering, recognising the diversity in market preferences. He emphasised the necessity of accommodating diverse payment methods to avoid potential sales loss due to unavailability or complexity.

Visa requirements

Concerns regarding visa complexities emerged as a significant deterrent for 36 per cent of travelers, leading to reconsideration of particular destinations. The survey highlighted travelers’ willingness (66%) to engage in a digital visa application process before departure, emphasising the desire for smoother, more streamlined travel procedures.

Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety, and Security, emphasised that simplifying visa procedures aligns with travelers’ readiness to share immigration information for faster airport processes, ultimately benefiting both travelers and destination economies.

Airport Processes Biometrics and off-airport services

Efficiency at airports has gained prominence, with 74 per cent of passengers aspiring to reach the boarding gate within 30 minutes when traveling with carry-on luggage, signifying an increase from previous years. Moreover, a growing interest in off-airport processes such as immigration (45%) and baggage check-in (19%) was identified.

Biometric identification witnessed a surge in acceptance, with 46 per cent of passengers utilising biometric procedures, and 75 per cent expressing a preference for biometric data over traditional passports and boarding passes. Despite concerns about data protection, 40% of travelers would embrace biometric solutions with assurances of enhanced personal information security.

Careen highlighted the importance of technology reducing processing times, emphasising the need for cooperation across the travel value chain and governments to ensure secure, efficient use of biometric data.

One ID initiative

IATA’s One ID initiative, utilising biometrics to expedite airport processes, stands as a beacon for the future of air travel. The initiative aims to provide secure, seamless travel experiences by bypassing on-airport document verification.

However, the pace of this innovation is contingent upon governmental regulations, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts between airlines, the travel industry, and governments.