Prioritising Dock Workers’ Rights, Welfare

Dock workers are the human capital of the port industry, responsible for loading, discharging, bagging, retagging, stowage, lashing, tally and all stevedoring operations.

Regardless of their jobs, they are prone to casualties and even deaths arising from the occurrence of accidents in the course of discharging their duties.

The problems encountered by them have been attributed to diversity in background aided by limitations in labour skills as they face accident and other job hazards.

These challenges seem to be more common in Nigeria where stevedoring companies hire personnel to offload cargoes onboard docked vessels at quay side.

Steps

Worried by the risks faced by dock workers in their operating environment, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has urged dock labour employers to ensure that dock workers are adequately compensated in the event of accidents or fatalities, in accordance with the Employee Compensation Act, pointing out that as a regulator of the maritime industry in Nigeria, dockworkers should be sufficiently remunerated by operators as this would significantly enhance productivity at the ports, jetties, and terminals.

The agency declared that the safety of dock workers in their workplace was a right and not a privilege, saying employers of labour must renew their commitment to improved workplace safety for the workers.

For instance, at the 2024 Day of the Dock Workers commemoration event, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, gave a marching order to private jetties and oil & gas terminals to grant operational access to stevedoring contractors appointed by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, to carry out activities in the assigned operational areas.

He noted that the much talked about biometric identity cards for dockers had been completed to authenticate genuine dock workers from unregistered labour workers.

Observation

In addition, he stated that efficiency in the workplace could only be guaranteed when the safety of dock workers is assured.

Mobereola said that in the bustling world of maritime operations, dock workers were playing critical role in ensuring the seamless movement of goods that fuel the economy, adding that their dedication, skill, and relentless hardwork keep the wheels of the industry turning.

Safety

Furthermore, Mobereola added that safety was not just a priority but a fundamental right, stressing that It was a collective responsibility to ensure that every dock worker returns home safely at the end of each day.

According to him, hazards and challenges face on the docks are immense, and it is imperative that the agency continuously strive to create a safer working environment for all.

Moreover, Mobereola said: “Efficiency is the engine that drives productivity and growth. In an industry where time is of the essence, your ability to perform tasks swiftly and accurately is paramount.”

He lauded dock workers for the pivotal contributions to the development of the Nigerian Maritime industry, especially the impact on the growth of the maritime labour force, stressing the need for stakeholders to strictly adhere to high safety standards in their operations to reduce the occurrence of industrial accidents at ports, jetties, and terminals.

We further advocate for employers to provide group life insurance coverage to all dockworkers, recognising the inherent risks associated with cargo handling and their unique operations

Welfare

The agency’s Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Service, Jubril Abba, stated that the theme of this year’s event ; ‘Safety first, efficiency always,’ was chosen to enable all stakeholders to deeply reflect on the need to prioritise the welfare and general working conditions of dock workers which is a primary catalyst to greater output, efficiency and enabling of an optimum and beneficial work-life balance.

Abba assured stakeholders that NIMASA would endeavour to create an environment that enables maritime labour to function according to international best practices.

He explained: “This is because we recognised the power of collaboration as the pathway for meaningful achievement in the maritime industry.

Very instructively, we have concluded and as part of the activities of this great day, would launch a document which encapsulates our commitment as an Agency to ensure that Nigerian dock workers are treated fairly by the terminal operators and stevedoring Companies.

”This document codifies the implementation of approved conditions of service and collective bargaining agreements, on Minimum Standards.

It is pertinent to note that this ‘Improved Minimum Standard for the Dock Labour Industry’ has been ratified by National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC).

As part of our regulatory initiatives, copies of this document would be distributed to ensure that all stakeholders are aware and would hence diligently implement the provisions contained therein.”

Insurance

Meanwhile, the President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, used the occasion to advocate for employers at the port terminals to provide insurance cover for dock workers and their families.

Also, he urged NIMASA to focus on regulating and compelling terminal operators to ensure that the health and welfare of dockworkers are prioritised, saying that the inherent risks associated with cargo handling and their unique operations must be considered in line with their well-being.

Adeyanju said: “As a union, we strongly urge the terminal operators to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of dockworkers by providing adequate personal protective equipment.

“We further advocate for employers to provide group life insurance coverage to all dockworkers, recognising the inherent risks associated with cargo handling and their unique operations.”

Capacity

Furthermore, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, said that the dock labour industry was a force to be reckoned with.

The managing director called on other government agencies to support dock workers in capacity building for effective port terminal operations.

Last line

The inherent risks associated with cargo handling at the seaports should addressed by the Federal Government.

