Prioritise Your Troops Welfare, Mentor Your Subordinates, GOC Tells Senior Officers

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has charged newly promoted senior officers to prioritise the welfare of their troops and mentor their subordinates.

The Acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 81 division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in a release that he gave the charge during the decoration ceremony of officers elevated from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, held at the 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos.

General Mijinyawa congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing promotion as both a divine gift and a reward for dedication, discipline, and hard work. “He commended their sacrifices and contributions to the Nigerian Army, urging them to remain committed to excellence while preparing for greater responsibilities ahead.

“He further advised them to pay close attention to the welfare of their troops and their families, emphasising that true leadership is reflected in how well officers care for, and mentor those under their command.”

The decorated officers include the Commanding Officer, 1040 Division Workshop, Col NI Ota, Acting Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Col KE Amedu and the Acting Chief of Staff, 55 Signals Brigade, Col II Peters.

The Commanding Officer, 1040 Division Workshop, Colonel NI Ota, expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for finding them worthy of elevation. “He also thanked the GOC for his mentorship and strategic guidance, pledging renewed dedication and commitment in their new roles.”