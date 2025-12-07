Prioritise Welfare, Security, Not 2027 Politics, LP Reps Urge Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed concern that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is prioritizing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid over the welfare and security of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by LP Caucus leader Hon. Afam Victor Ogene on Sunday, the lawmakers described this approach as insensitive and an example of questionable leadership.

They emphasized that while the president’s ambition is legitimate, his administration’s primary duty should be addressing pressing national challenges.

The caucus criticized the government for failing to tackle insecurity, ensure timely budget implementation, and pay local contractors, resulting in stalled development and economic hardship.

They also highlighted the controversial multi-trillion naira coastal road project, which they said bypassed proper appropriation and procurement processes, while essential federal road infrastructure deteriorates.

The statement further raised concerns about opaque spending, including N17.5 trillion in 2024 on a pipeline-security contract by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), and criticized the government for neglecting subsidies that previously benefited ordinary Nigerians.

The LP lawmakers painted a grim picture of governance, noting widespread impunity, ineffective execution of capital budgets, and rising insecurity.

They argued that kidnappers and bandits operate with impunity while officials focus on political ambitions rather than citizens’ welfare.

The caucus urged both the ruling party and opposition to prioritize the welfare and security of Nigerians above politics. “Citizens are the backbone of democracy, and their interests should come above all else,” the statement concluded.