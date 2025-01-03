New Telegraph

January 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prioritise The Poor…

Prioritise The Poor In 2025, Bishop Oluyamo Urges Tinubu

As Nigerians ushered in the New Year, the Lord Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Isaac Oluyamo, has congratulated the nation on the privilege of witnessing another year.

In his 2025 New Year message, Bishop Isaac exhorted President Bola Tinubu not to forget the poor and vulnerable in his policies and programmes.

Thus, he urged the President to prioritise their needs and work towards uplifting them from poverty and hardship, even as the Bishop encouraged more Nigerians to consider venturing into agriculture this year by recognising the sector’s potential for economic growth and sustainability.

He commended the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Babatola Faseru for his efforts in promoting agriculture in the state.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Your Anti-Masses Policies’ll Cause Your Defeat, NNPP Warns Tinubu
Read Next

Tinubu’s Reforms Unavoidable, Will Pay Off, Kalu Assures Nigerians
Share
Copy Link
×