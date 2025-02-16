Prioritise Staff Training Or Risk Aviation Safety – Demuren Tasks FG

Share

Former Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation, Dr Harold Demuren, has tasked the Federal Government with sustaining the training of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Staff (NCAA) for safer civil aviation in Nigeria.

Demuren who was DG from 2005 to 2013 and achieved the US FAA Category One status for Nigeria because of the quality of regulation and aviation safety, said that he couldn’t have achieved the feat without training and retraining of staff.

US FAA Category One status signifies that a country’s civil aviation authority has met the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards for safety, allowing airlines from that country to operate flights to the United States without restrictions and participate in code-share agreements with US carriers.

Demuren who spoke Saturday night at the NCAA @25 Gala Night and Award Night reiterated that aviation has become the engine for economic growth. The Gala Night had the theme: Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority: Sustaining Safer Skies.

On behalf of all the past DGs, he commended the current NCAA DG. Capt. Chris Najomo for also prioritising the security and safety of the aviation industry.

“Let me give you one word – human capacity is critical. Aviation is changing. Technology is changing everywhere. What we were doing before isn’t what we are doing now. Don’t look at anybody. Training and continuous training is very important.

“Without that, you can’t achieve anything. Foreign training costs a lot of money, not just in estacodes and tickets but time too. You must continue to do it. If you continue to do it, Hon. Minister, you will have safer skies” he stated.

Responding, the Minister of Aviation Aerospace Development, Bar. Festus Keyamo, SAN, agrees with Dr, Demuren and assures that the ministry will not deprive staff of their requisite training.

He also disclosed that he has obtained relevant approvals from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need for NCAA staff to be trained abroad in line with global best practices.

“As we look to the future, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development remains committed to supporting initiatives that will further elevate our aviation sector and ensure that infrastructure and transportation are enhanced as enablers of growth in line with Priority 5 (five) of the Presidential Priorities” he stated.

The DGCA Capt. Chris Najomo said the NCAA is proud of its previous achievements even as he thanked those who have made 25 years of robust civil aviation regulation in Nigeria successful.

“Tonight, we honour not just our past, but also our future, celebrating the milestones, redefining our industry and the people who have propelled us for that,” he said.

He further noted that the NCAA’s journey over the last 25 years has been one of excellence unwavering commitment to the highest standards, and innovation adding that it has been made possible by tireless commitments from the past Director Generals and management teams, support of service providers, aviation associations, our leaders, credible press men, articulate unions and the entire NCAA staff.

He said their collective contributions have lifted the NCAA to its current status as a leader in global innovation, safety, and oversight.

Highpoint of the event was the award to deserving staff, the past DGs and others who have contributed to some milestones achieved by the NCA.

